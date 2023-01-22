 The Vic Fangio Scheme... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Vic Fangio Scheme...

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,832
Reaction score
5,533
Age
33
Location
SRQ
ANUFan said:
As long as he’s not calling cover 0 against J.Allen.
Click to expand...
7 sacks, 2 INTs, Fumbled for TD.

Defensive scheme is not the reason we lost to Allen.

In fact, after taking time to adjust, our scheme was very effective against Allen in 3 of the last 4 matchups against him.

Dump on Boyer all you want, but at least do it factually.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
9,224
Reaction score
11,509
I was one of the few who wanted Boyer to stay because I saw the scheme in action and understand how injuries can affect.

I can’t honestly say how good Fangio is or any other def coordinator, not until I see their scheme and how they coach

But, if that’s who mcdaniel wants then I’m open

I know I like mike zimmer
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,832
Reaction score
5,533
Age
33
Location
SRQ
djphinfan said:
I was one of the few who wanted Boyer to stay because I saw the scheme in action and understand how injuries can affect.

I can’t honestly say how good Fangio is or any other def coordinator, not until I see their scheme and how they coach

But, if that’s who mcdaniel wants then I’m open

I know I like mike zimmer
Click to expand...
I was in favor of the continuity as well.

But I do think Flo had strong influence and that was severly missed.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
2,001
Reaction score
4,568
Age
33
Location
New York
djphinfan said:
I was one of the few who wanted Boyer to stay because I saw the scheme in action and understand how injuries can affect.

I can’t honestly say how good Fangio is or any other def coordinator, not until I see their scheme and how they coach

But, if that’s who mcdaniel wants then I’m open

I know I like mike zimmer
Click to expand...
I strongly disliked the fact that Boyer used our edge rushers like Phillips in coverage multiple times a game. It’s one thing when you run a disguised zone blitz and a DE or OLB drops back. It’s another when you expect them to actually cover someone and you give the offense an easy completion.

After deeper research, Fangio is a solid fit for our team personnel wise. He runs a hybrid 3-4 scheme that doesn’t use a traditional NT. You would see Wilkins, Sieler and Ogbah as the front and Chubb and Phillips down around the LoS. He also uses 4-3 fronts where the DEs play an inside technique and the OLBs line up with their hand in the dirt.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,271
Reaction score
7,577
Location
Canada
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I strongly disliked the fact that Boyer used our edge rushers like Phillips in coverage multiple times a game. It’s one thing when you run a disguised zone blitz and a DE or OLB drops back. It’s another when you expect them to actually cover someone and you give the offense an easy completion.

After deeper research, Fangio is a solid fit for our team personnel wise. He runs a hybrid 3-4 scheme that doesn’t use a traditional NT. You would see Wilkins, Sieler and Ogbah as the front and Chubb and Phillips down around the LoS. He also uses 4-3 fronts where the DEs play an inside technique and the OLBs line up with their hand in the dirt.
Click to expand...
This sounds very intriguing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom