The Vic Fangio Scheme...

I strongly disliked the fact that Boyer used our edge rushers like Phillips in coverage multiple times a game. It’s one thing when you run a disguised zone blitz and a DE or OLB drops back. It’s another when you expect them to actually cover someone and you give the offense an easy completion.After deeper research, Fangio is a solid fit for our team personnel wise. He runs a hybrid 3-4 scheme that doesn’t use a traditional NT. You would see Wilkins, Sieler and Ogbah as the front and Chubb and Phillips down around the LoS. He also uses 4-3 fronts where the DEs play an inside technique and the OLBs line up with their hand in the dirt.