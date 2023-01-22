The Vic Fangio Scheme...

Charlie Rivers
I want Fangio to be hired as the Dolphin's DC.
Your thoughts...?
7 sacks, 2 INTs, Fumbled for TD.As long as he’s not calling cover 0 against J.Allen.
I was in favor of the continuity as well.I was one of the few who wanted Boyer to stay because I saw the scheme in action and understand how injuries can affect.
I can’t honestly say how good Fangio is or any other def coordinator, not until I see their scheme and how they coach
But, if that’s who mcdaniel wants then I’m open
I know I like mike zimmer
This sounds very intriguing.I strongly disliked the fact that Boyer used our edge rushers like Phillips in coverage multiple times a game. It’s one thing when you run a disguised zone blitz and a DE or OLB drops back. It’s another when you expect them to actually cover someone and you give the offense an easy completion.
After deeper research, Fangio is a solid fit for our team personnel wise. He runs a hybrid 3-4 scheme that doesn’t use a traditional NT. You would see Wilkins, Sieler and Ogbah as the front and Chubb and Phillips down around the LoS. He also uses 4-3 fronts where the DEs play an inside technique and the OLBs line up with their hand in the dirt.
He also uses mostly zone coverage with 2 deep safeties. His scheme is designed to stop the run and deep pass. Force the opponent to nickel and dime you down the field. The defense relies on disguises and blitzes to confuse QBs.This sounds very intriguing.