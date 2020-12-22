The viewing experience

I started following the Fins in 1974 when I was a kid. Religiously, I would watch their games from then all the way till now. The first sort of 25 years or so was just a wonderful and prideful experience. We were always contenders, of course the Marino years were incredible. Watching the games throughout the season was always just so much fun. Man, I wouldn’t even think about the draft until the season was long over, and even then not really until the mid 90’s or so as interent sights started putting out good content and mock drafts and such.



Then came the past 20 years. Our run really ended in that Jacksonville playoff drubbing we took in JJ’s and Marino’s last year, but despite that we had winning records up until 2003. Basically running the football and playing really good defense. Then the wheels fell off, and I would watch the games still but, with two fluke exceptions, we would go on until this year and only post a winning record in 2008 (Pennington and Brady got hurt, but that was magic in a bottle), and 2016, which was also fluky and unsustainable.



My point is basically for 15 of the past 17 years, watching the Dolphins was always more about expecting to lose which was very different from how it used to be of course.



I’ve got to say, watching the games this season has been a totally different viewing experience then I’ve become accustomed to. It is oddly familiar in that I expect us to win. I have faith in our coaches and players, our schemes, its such a wonderful feeling because based on what we are all seeing it looks like it is totally sustainable.



This game plan this week was brilliant. All of the talking heads trying to make the game about Tua vs Belichick. Flo says, nah, this game is about us running the ball down your throat and strangling you limited offense to nothing but field goals. Tua made plays when he had to and it is so fun to see him grow every game.



People can ask the question, “Are the Miami Dolphins really any good?” And the answer is Hell yeah, and i can tell because in 46 years of watching them, I recognize what it feels like to watch a winning and contending team. It’s awesome and I know you guys know what I’m talking about!