The way they were winning just wasn’t sustainable

The Beatles
Rookie
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2016
- Messages
- 81
- Reaction score
- 34
I said so in this post last week, but got made fun of.
Relying on defensive TD’s and special teams TD’s is not a sustainable way to win.
That’s how the 5 game win streak happened.
It was smoke and mirrors.
When those things go away, today’s game is the result.
losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL
