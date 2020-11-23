The way they were winning just wasn’t sustainable

T

The Beatles

Rookie
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
81
Reaction score
34
I said so in this post last week, but got made fun of.

Relying on defensive TD’s and special teams TD’s is not a sustainable way to win.

That’s how the 5 game win streak happened.

It was smoke and mirrors.

When those things go away, today’s game is the result.

losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL
 
Last edited:
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
1,121
Reaction score
974
Age
54
Location
Brewster, NY
The ball can't bounce your way every week. The inability to run or stop the run, especially to the outside, was our undoing today. Oh well. There's always next week.

And I love your user name!
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,356
Reaction score
1,792
The Beatles said:
I said so in this post last week, but got made fun of.

Relying on defensive TD’s and special teams TD’s is not a sustainable way to win.

That’s how the 5 game win streak happened.

It was smoke and mirrors.

When those things go away, today’s game is the result.

losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL
Click to expand...
I certainly didn't make fun of you.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
690
Reaction score
1,244
We got an int that led to points today, prevented a td by forcing a fumble and Van Ginkel nearly blocked another punt. The offense needs to play better but literally the only way to sustainably win games is to play well in all 3 phases of the game. You can call the Rams game a little flukey but our other wins were good complimentary football
 
T

The Beatles

Rookie
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
81
Reaction score
34
Swollcolb said:
We got an int that led to points today, prevented a td by forcing a fumble and Van Ginkel nearly blocked another punt. The offense needs to play better but literally the only way to sustainably win games is to play well in all 3 phases of the game. You can call the Rams game a little flukey but our other wins were good complimentary football
Click to expand...

A little flukey?

Completely flukey.

Play that game 100 times and Rams win 99.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,204
Reaction score
3,210
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
This game, rough as it was, was winnable with decent qb play. When people are projecting the end of the season they just aren't taking into consideration that a rookie qb not used to an nfl pocket and an inexperienced offensive line with no real stalwarts is at times going to be a complete non starter. I understand the move to Tua for the long-term picture but people really took for granted that even though Fitz is inconsistent from a turnover perspective since taking over from Rosen last year he hasn't failed to lead us to consistent long drives and passing yardage production in any single game.

You don't just insert a more technically talented qb and get an automatic uptick in production. You don't get to keep the strengths of the veteran qb and add the young qbs skill on top of that.
 
Last edited:
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
2,890
Reaction score
277
Age
44
Location
MD
Winning 5,6, 7 in a row in the NFL isn't sustainable,period. One maybe two teams win 13 or 14 games a year. People need to stop overreacting about this loss.

How many losses do the Packers have with Aaron Rodgers this year? Do they suck?
 
T

The Beatles

Rookie
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
81
Reaction score
34
Schleprock said:
Winning 5,6, 7 in a row in the NFL isn't sustainable,period. One maybe two teams win 13 or 14 games a year. People need to stop overreacting about this loss.

How many losses do the Packers have with Aaron Rodgers this year? Do they suck?
Click to expand...

The overreaction isn’t about a loss.

It’s about WHO they lost too.

Denver is not a good team.

They’re not even an average team.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
690
Reaction score
1,244
The Beatles said:
A little flukey?

Completely flukey.

Play that game 100 times and Rams win 99.
Click to expand...
That’s just not true. Goff was rattled by our defense, just like he was rattled against Flores defense in the super bowl. This defense has forced turnovers in 16 consecutive games is that completely flukey to you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom