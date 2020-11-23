The way they were winning just wasn’t sustainable

This game, rough as it was, was winnable with decent qb play. When people are projecting the end of the season they just aren't taking into consideration that a rookie qb not used to an nfl pocket and an inexperienced offensive line with no real stalwarts is at times going to be a complete non starter. I understand the move to Tua for the long-term picture but people really took for granted that even though Fitz is inconsistent from a turnover perspective since taking over from Rosen last year he hasn't failed to lead us to consistent long drives and passing yardage production in any single game.



You don't just insert a more technically talented qb and get an automatic uptick in production. You don't get to keep the strengths of the veteran qb and add the young qbs skill on top of that.