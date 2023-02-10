 The Way Too Early Dolphins Draft Outlook- Picks & Needs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Way Too Early Dolphins Draft Outlook- Picks & Needs

Miami Dolphins Draft Picks by Round in 2023​

  • Round 2, Pick 51
  • Round 3, Pick 77
  • Round 3, Pick 84 (from NE)
  • Round 6, Pick 164 (from CHI)
  • Round 7, Pick 216r needs
Our needs are CB, RB and OL in my view. This is a really good draft and I am thinking that Miami can get a good CB with the 2nd pick. I would like the 3rd rounder to be a RB but it depends on who may fall. I can definitely see at least trying to add more picks and can see it happening.

IF we can get a good CB and RB I would consider the draft Mission Accomplished.
 
I low key want to sign Tony Pollard. I think he's a great back if we could keep Moestart and Wilson with Pollard we would have one hell of a RB room
 
while those are needs, our biggest needs are TE on offense and ILB on defense. Also, Fangio likes to have 3 safeties packages so they'll look at safety too.
 
If I were a betting man, I'd say corner at #51. It's a loaded draft at the position and a big need for Miami.

The Dolphins need a middle linebacker, but there doesn't appear to be much in the draft. Campbell? It's really hard to find a do-it-all MLB.

It's also a good draft for RB and TE so Miami has a good chance to fill major needs.
 
My wish list at CB is Eli Ricks from Bama, Kalee Ringo from Ga (likely gone) and Emanuel Ford from Miss. State.
 
No cap space to do that. Our best shot is a rookie.
 
Agree, best positions in this draft at CB, RB and TE are just what our team needs.

I'm good with Baker in the middle.
 
Well we will disagree. Baker was pretty decent...until he got paid (not unique to him) but after over indulging in all thing 54 today, I gotta say...he ain't no Zach Thomas...and someone who wraps up like Zach is something this D desperately needs IMO.
 
Sorry to quote myself but I would pay $1000 to have 54 chasing down Allen hard just once. Lol
 
  • Bijan Robinson | Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) ...
  • Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel.
  • Tank Bigsby | Auburn. ...
  • Zach Charbonnet | UCLA. ...
  • Sean Tucker | Syracuse. ...
  • Devon Achane | Texas A&M. ...
  • DeWayne McBride | UAB. ...
  • Zach Evans | Mississippi.
Here are the top RBs in this draft. FORGET the top two.

Charbonnet is a bell cow. Not sure of the fit.

Achane is a younger faster Mostert McD should love.
 
I think CB at 51 is a no brainer unless the value isn't there, or someone irresistible has slipped.
Then after that, like people have said, TE, RB, MLB. I'd also say maybe a pass rusher. Even if he's a one trick pony, decent pass rushers can be grabbed late and just used for that one skill, if you can afford the roster spot for them.
 
I would join in as well. :cool: Understand though that Baker was used in a D scheme where he was asked to cover and pass rush, which he did well.
A big bad run stuffer in the middle would not have worked.
 
