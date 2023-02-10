The Way Too Early Dolphins Draft Outlook- Picks & Needs

Miami Dolphins Draft Picks by Round in 2023
- Round 2, Pick 51
- Round 3, Pick 77
- Round 3, Pick 84 (from NE)
- Round 6, Pick 164 (from CHI)
- Round 7, Pick 216r needs
IF we can get a good CB and RB I would consider the draft Mission Accomplished.
while those are needs, our biggest needs are TE on offense and ILB on defense. Also, Fangio likes to have 3 safeties packages so they'll look at safety too.
If Jerry let's Pollard go instead of Zek he's lost whatever small amount of sanity he had left.I low key want to sign Tony Pollard. I think he's a great back if we could keep Moestart and Wilson with Pollard we would have one hell of a RB room
No cap space to do that. Our best shot is a rookie.I low key want to sign Tony Pollard. I think he's a great back if we could keep Moestart and Wilson with Pollard we would have one hell of a RB room
Agree, best positions in this draft at CB, RB and TE are just what our team needs.If I were a betting man, I'd say corner at #51. It's a loaded draft at the position and a big need for Miami.
The Dolphins need a middle linebacker, but there doesn't appear to be much in the draft. Campbell? It's really hard to find a do-it-all MLB.
It's also a good draft for RB and TE so Miami has a good chance to fill major needs.
Well we will disagree. Baker was pretty decent...until he got paid (not unique to him) but after over indulging in all thing 54 today, I gotta say...he ain't no Zach Thomas...and someone who wraps up like Zach is something this D desperately needs IMO.Agree, best positions in this draft at CB, RB and TE are just what our team needs.
I'm good with Baker in the middle.
Sorry to quote myself but I would pay $1000 to have 54 chasing down Allen hard just once. LolWell we will disagree. Baker was pretty decent...until he got paid (not unique to him) but after over indulging in all thing 54 today, I gotta say...he ain't no Zach Thomas...and someone who wraps up like Zach is something this D desperately needs IMO.
I would join in as well. Understand though that Baker was used in a D scheme where he was asked to cover and pass rush, which he did well.Sorry to quote myself but I would pay $1000 to have 54 chasing down Allen hard just once. Lol