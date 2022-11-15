The Way-Too-Soon-Who-To-Root For (Bye Week Edition)

-Chargers over Chiefs (If Chiefs lose, the MIAMI DOLPHINS WILL BE THE NUMBER 1 SEED IN THE AFC!!) -Chargers loss wouldn't be bad either, one less team to worry about down the stretch
-Packers over Titans (Thurs night game)
-Colts over Eagles (I want Hurts out of the MVP convo --- plus the Colts stink)
-Patriots - Jets ( win-win either way this game goes in my opinion, just don't tie)
-Browns over Bills (Can you imagine what the media would say if the Bills lose this, what a total collapse)
-Panthers over Ravens
-Steelers over Bengals
Also, according to fivethirtyeight, we have a 90% chance of making the playoffs as of today and a 50% of winning the division with a Bills loss
THOUGHTS?
