 The Way-Too-Soon-Who-To-Root For (Bye Week Edition) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Way-Too-Soon-Who-To-Root For (Bye Week Edition)

-Chargers over Chiefs (If Chiefs lose, the MIAMI DOLPHINS WILL BE THE NUMBER 1 SEED IN THE AFC!!) -Chargers loss wouldn't be bad either, one less team to worry about down the stretch

-Packers over Titans (Thurs night game)

-Colts over Eagles (I want Hurts out of the MVP convo :p --- plus the Colts stink)

-Patriots - Jets ( win-win either way this game goes in my opinion, just don't tie)

-Browns over Bills (Can you imagine what the media would say if the Bills lose this, what a total collapse)

-Panthers over Ravens

-Steelers over Bengals


Also, according to fivethirtyeight, we have a 90% chance of making the playoffs as of today and a 50% of winning the division with a Bills loss


THOUGHTS?
 
Have to choose Eagles over Colts. Playoff appearance/seeding is far more important.

I'm okay a cheatriots/jests tie.

I'd agree with the rest.
 
I am not sure how accurate it is but I sometimes like to **** around with the NY Times playoff predictor when i'm poopin. It will show you what wins or losses are better for MIA's chances at playoff, winning division, etc.

2022 N.F.L. Playoff Picture: Each Team’s Path to the Postseason

An interactive calculator that lets you explore every team’s path to the N.F.L. playoffs.
AFC East is gonna be tight and injuries will be a big factor. So here's to hoping we stay healthy.
 
Don't care about Tenn, they will win the division, just as long as they stay away from the #1 seed. If the Jets win, they are in first place. We need them to lose.
 
IDK, Colts aren't much threat to us. If we are down to a SOS tiebreaker, or common opponents of them, we F'ed up somewhere. I'm on board with knocking Hurts down in the MVP race.
 
should be a fun weekend rooting against all these teams..

my focus has shifted to wnning home field.
 
I'm voting for Ketel One over my sanity. Or... Just hope I continue to rock it in Pigskin Pickem. I've made it to the top of my group in the past three weeks and 96% overall on ESPN. Of course my fantasy is in the toilet. You can only get so much out of life. 😀
 
