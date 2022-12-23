The "What If" Thread AFC East Edition

For a good portion of the season McDaniel has been asked by reporters if and when Byron Jones is coming back. It appears that won't happen, but what if Jones did come back?



A few years ago, the Dolphins defense really took off when Jones came back from an injury. This decimated secondary is overmatched every week. The return of Jones could be huge.



What if the Jets had drafted Justin Fields instead of Zach Wilson? New York has overachieved to the tune of 7-8 despite below average play from its quarterbacks.



What if the Patriots had traded up for Fields instead of drafting Mac Jones? Or, what if New England had drafted Lamar Jackson a few years prior? For a team that runs the ball well and usually has a top 10 defense, the quarterback play should be much better.



What if Buffalo had passed on a raw quarterback named Josh Allen?