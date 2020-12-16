The Who to Root For/Against Week 15 Edition

bane said: Are you sure the giants game hurts the browns? I thought they had to lose to afc team. I know ravens do for sure Click to expand...

So the Ravens must lose to 2 AFC opponents. Next to impossible. Browns though can lose any 2, regardless of conference. And I have a feeling that the Browns are going to come out FLAT Sunday night @NY after that emotional loss Monday. The Giants played bad last week but they're a well-coached team with a tough defense. I can see a nice bounce back game from them.