The Who to Root For/Against Week 15 Edition

Man, we really can't catch a break with one of these other playoff teams losing but there's still hope.Obviously, we all know, if the Dolphins win out, we're in.As for our draft status with that Texans pick, there's a logjam of 4 and 5 win teams so we need those teams to win this weekover Raidersover Bills (Some would say they would want Bills to win here so *perhaps* they would have nothing to play for vs Dolphins week 17 but too many variables Broncos win helps our draft spot here)over Packersover Bucsover Ravensover 49ersTexans/Colts - Depends on what's more important to you. Root Colts for draft pick and Texans for playoff status (Colts play @Steelers next week. If both Dolphins/Colts finish 10-6, we get in over them)over Titansover Cardinalsover Browns - This one could potentially be huge for us. Browns still have to play vs Steelers week 17 and you know Tomlin won't be resting his starters. With 2 losses, and 1 Dolphins loss. Both teams finish 10-6 and we'd get in over them.