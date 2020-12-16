The Who to Root For/Against Week 15 Edition

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,477
Reaction score
552
Man, we really can't catch a break with one of these other playoff teams losing but there's still hope.

Obviously, we all know, if the Dolphins win out, we're in.

As for our draft status with that Texans pick, there's a logjam of 4 and 5 win teams so we need those teams to win this week

Chargers over Raiders

Broncos over Bills (Some would say they would want Bills to win here so *perhaps* they would have nothing to play for vs Dolphins week 17 but too many variables Broncos win helps our draft spot here)

Panthers over Packers

Falcons over Bucs

jaguars over Ravens

Cowboys over 49ers

Texans/Colts - Depends on what's more important to you. Root Colts for draft pick and Texans for playoff status (Colts play @Steelers next week. If both Dolphins/Colts finish 10-6, we get in over them)

Lions over Titans

Eagles over Cardinals

Giants over Browns - This one could potentially be huge for us. Browns still have to play vs Steelers week 17 and you know Tomlin won't be resting his starters. With 2 losses, and 1 Dolphins loss. Both teams finish 10-6 and we'd get in over them.
 
S

Smokedogg1973

Club Member
Joined
Feb 7, 2020
Messages
385
Reaction score
383
Age
47
Location
California
I'm rooting for the Colts because I want the higher draft pick from the Texans and last time I checked both the Dolphins and Colts can get into the playoffs. Plus the Colts still have a tough game left at the Steelers in Week 16.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,254
Reaction score
1,001
Age
44
Smokedogg1973 said:
I'm rooting for the Colts because I want the higher draft pick from the Texans and last time I checked both the Dolphins and Colts can get into the playoffs. Plus the Colts still have a tough game left at the Steelers in Week 16.
Click to expand...
Colts need to lose to Steelers and texans to help Miami at all. Just losing to Steelers does nothing for Miami
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,254
Reaction score
1,001
Age
44
mandal24 said:
Man, we really can't catch a break with one of these other playoff teams losing but there's still hope.

Obviously, we all know, if the Dolphins win out, we're in.

As for our draft status with that Texans pick, there's a logjam of 4 and 5 win teams so we need those teams to win this week

Chargers over Raiders

Broncos over Bills (Some would say they would want Bills to win here so *perhaps* they would have nothing to play for vs Dolphins week 17 but too many variables Broncos win helps our draft spot here)

Panthers over Packers

Falcons over Bucs

jaguars over Ravens

Cowboys over 49ers

Texans/Colts - Depends on what's more important to you. Root Colts for draft pick and Texans for playoff status (Colts play @Steelers next week. If both Dolphins/Colts finish 10-6, we get in over them)

Lions over Titans

Eagles over Cardinals

Giants over Browns - This one could potentially be huge for us. Browns still have to play vs Steelers week 17 and you know Tomlin won't be resting his starters. With 2 losses, and 1 Dolphins loss. Both teams finish 10-6 and we'd get in over them.
Click to expand...
Are you sure the giants game hurts the browns? I thought they had to lose to afc team. I know ravens do for sure
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,477
Reaction score
552
bane said:
Are you sure the giants game hurts the browns? I thought they had to lose to afc team. I know ravens do for sure
Click to expand...
So the Ravens must lose to 2 AFC opponents. Next to impossible. Browns though can lose any 2, regardless of conference. And I have a feeling that the Browns are going to come out FLAT Sunday night @NY after that emotional loss Monday. The Giants played bad last week but they're a well-coached team with a tough defense. I can see a nice bounce back game from them.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,609
Reaction score
5,821
Location
Allentown, Pa
Smokedogg1973 said:
I'm rooting for the Colts because I want the higher draft pick from the Texans and last time I checked both the Dolphins and Colts can get into the playoffs. Plus the Colts still have a tough game left at the Steelers in Week 16.
Click to expand...

100%

The playoffs are what they are, if we get in it's because we deserve it (despite the fact that 7 playoff teams is stupid, that's another topic).

That draft pick from Houston is the second most valuable asset we possess as a franchise, after Tua. I simply can't root for Houston now.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,002
Reaction score
5,776
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
mandal24 said:
So the Ravens must lose to 2 AFC opponents. Next to impossible. Browns though can lose any 2, regardless of conference. And I have a feeling that the Browns are going to come out FLAT Sunday night @NY after that emotional loss Monday. The Giants played bad last week but they're a well-coached team with a tough defense. I can see a nice bounce back game from them.
Click to expand...
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,275
Reaction score
10,704
The Ghost said:
100%

The playoffs are what they are, if we get in it's because we deserve it (despite the fact that 7 playoff teams is stupid, that's another topic).

That draft pick from Houston is the second most valuable asset we possess as a franchise, after Tua. I simply can't root for Houston now.
Click to expand...
It's the draft position of both a high first round pick and a high second round pick.

Both players could be cornerstones of our team for the next ten years.

No brainer, LOSE TEXANS LOSE.
 
