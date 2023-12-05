The Who-To-Root-For Week 14 Edition

Boys, I am so hyped.



Every year we do these "Who to root for" late year threads just to get IN the playoffs... but this year is different!



We control our own destiny for HOME FIELD AND A FIRST ROUND BYE. HOLY SHEEEEET



This thread will be a mix of making sure we stay atop the afc AND teams i want/dont want in the playoffs



Feel free to opine on my picks



Pats @ Steelers - I want the Steelers in the playoffs. I want to play them. This team is absolute horse ****. Also, **** the Pats

Texans @ Jets - J-E-T-S. I want nothing to do with Stroud in the playoffs. That dude is gonna be a bad man for years to come

Rams @ Ravens - Lets go Rams. Imagine Rams @ Lions in the playoffs lol Stafford back in Detroit

Colts @ Bengals - Bengals. Tua would shred that atrocious defense.

Jags @ Browns - Jags. That might be the worst defense I've seen all year. Browns are a hot mess on offense but I don't like our offense vs their defense. But then again, a Browns loss helps the Bills chances

Broncos @ Chargers - Broncos win keeps the Bills out.

Bills @ Chiefs - Tough one but I'll take a Chiefs win. Gives us some room for the #1 spot