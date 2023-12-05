 The Who-To-Root-For Week 14 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Who-To-Root-For Week 14 Edition

Boys, I am so hyped.

Every year we do these "Who to root for" late year threads just to get IN the playoffs... but this year is different!

We control our own destiny for HOME FIELD AND A FIRST ROUND BYE. HOLY SHEEEEET

This thread will be a mix of making sure we stay atop the afc AND teams i want/dont want in the playoffs

Feel free to opine on my picks

Pats @ Steelers - I want the Steelers in the playoffs. I want to play them. This team is absolute horse ****. Also, **** the Pats
Texans @ Jets - J-E-T-S. I want nothing to do with Stroud in the playoffs. That dude is gonna be a bad man for years to come
Rams @ Ravens - Lets go Rams. Imagine Rams @ Lions in the playoffs lol Stafford back in Detroit
Colts @ Bengals - Bengals. Tua would shred that atrocious defense.
Jags @ Browns - Jags. That might be the worst defense I've seen all year. Browns are a hot mess on offense but I don't like our offense vs their defense. But then again, a Browns loss helps the Bills chances
Broncos @ Chargers - Broncos win keeps the Bills out.
Bills @ Chiefs - Tough one but I'll take a Chiefs win. Gives us some room for the #1 spot
 
For whom do we root in the other games leading up to Monday night? I'm thinking...

PIT over NE: Yeah, it keeps NE in the running for the first overall pick, but a PIT win is one step closer to the Jills being on their couches after week 18.
LAR over BAL obviously
IND @ CIN: :shrug:
CLE over JAX
HOU over NYJ ?
DEN @ LAC: :shrug:
Just easier to quote myself from an earlier post
 
I'd take Jax over Cle and NYJ over HOU. I dont want anything to do with the Browns defense + Jags defense is terrible. I also dont want anything to do with Stroud. Dude is going to be a monster.
Most of my picks are either with the 1 seed in mind or the 🖕 seed for the jills. I'm not worried about who's coming to Miami after our bye week yet.
 
At this point, do we want New England to win a couple of games so they don't get the #1 overall pick?
They'll mangle the pick regardless..... they made a deal with Devil when they drafted Brady, they don't get a second lick at the lollipop. I only pray they keep Billy B and let him keep picking the groceries, he's got his eyes on some Safety from Western BFE , steal of the draft!


who-gives-a-****-leonardo-di-caprio.gif
 
Most of my picks are either with the 1 seed in mind or the 🖕 seed for the jills. I'm not worried about who's coming to Miami after our bye week yet.
Respect that! I just know this offense tends to play less than their standard when they play a smash mouth defense (Browns and Ravens). Outside of those two teams, I'll take anyone.
 
Respect that! I just know this offense tends to play less than their standard when they play a smash mouth defense (Browns and Ravens). Outside of those two teams, I'll take anyone.
Bring anybody to The Rock and I'm taking our boys all day, every day. Gotta get that #1 seed, the path is clear from there.
 
I’m rooting for the Dolphins. As long as they take care of their own business the next 5 weeks, it doesn’t matter what any of the other teams in the AFC do.
 
I want Cle to lose. Their d scares me a little. Houston's team and coach scares me, but they are not losing to the woebegone Jets. I want the Bills to beat the Chiefs as it should give us a chance at the#2 seed. I want the puketriots to beat the Steelers, who have a lot of talent. You know, without Pickett it is possible. I really want the Rams to beat the Ravens, and give us an outside shot at the #1 seed, but it aint happening.
 
