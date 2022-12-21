The Who-to-Root For Week 16 Edition

This is it boys, we're getting close. That loss to the Bills gave me renewed hope in this team as ironic as that may sound. We have absolute garbage DBs all over the field and that scares me but our offense can play with the best of them as long as Tua is protected well in the pocket. Run game is strong. McD just needs to learn to not be so damn pass-happy.

We can make a run if we get in the dance!



Thursday Night

Jags @ Jets -HUUUUUGE game. We NEED the Jags to beat the Jets and with Wilson back there, Jets offense is going to suffer. Jags are on fire and have renewed motivation to win their division. (Vegas has this as a pick 'em game)



Saturday

Bengals @ Patriots- Another big one. A loss here and goodbye to the Patriots. After the debacle against the Raiders and the Bengals looking hot, this loss seems likely (Bengals -3.5)



Seahawks @ Chiefs-Minor, but we want the Chiefs to keep winning and hope the Bills lose one. Nobody wants the Chiefs in the first round. (Chiefs -9.5)



Bills @ Bears - Big one but I just can't see the Bears winning this one, although it's going to be fun seeing Fields embarrass that overrated Bills run defense. (Bills -9)



Falcons @ Ravens - 2 really good run games with horrible QBs. And now Duvernay is on IR. Who knows but unfortunately, Ravens should win this. Ridder looked really, really bad in his debut (Ravens -7.5)



Raiders @ Steelers - Believe it or not but Raiders could screw things up for us, so a loss here would be nice. Not worried though as Raiders still play the 49ers and Chiefs. (Steelers -3)



Monday Night

Chargers @ Colts - Nothing positive to say here about the Colts. Historic loss. Luckily, these are the games historically where the Chargers lose. (Chargers -4.5)



_______





By Sunday 4PM ET, after we beat the Packers and the Jags beat the Jets, we will have a week 17 official playoff clinching scenario by simply beating the Patriots.