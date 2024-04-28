The "Who You Would have Drafted" Thread

Hard to believe the NFL draft is in the books. So, who would you have drafted? Put on your GM caps and lets discuss. One stipulation, from my standpoint, the 2025 draft is said to be deep on the defensive side. So, I went heavy offense.



1. Thomas, WR LSU

For me, I've already stated that I discounted Chop Robinson due to lack of size. That was definitely a swing for the fences pick. I did the same here, but on offense, and went with a big receiver, whose explosive numbers are really off the charts. I also considered Barton, Dejean and Newton. Thomas is the type of receiver Miami doesn't have and would likely be a great complement for Hill and Waddle.



2. Beebe, OG

A plug and play starter at LG. Love his ability to move people in the run game. I viewed guard as Miami's biggest weakness going into the draft.



4. TJ Tampa (the trade up)

First, I love the Wright pick but really wasn't considering running back. Prior to the pick, I stated in a thread that I'd trade up for Franklin or Tampa. Tampa's size and physicality impressed me and felt he'd fit Weaver's defense. I think he went a round later.



5. Foster, OT

My concentration is obviously the offensive line. I think he could be a steal and the LT of the future.



5. Joe Milton, QB

He went a round later to NE. My vision for him would be to serve as the short-yardage (push play) quarterback. Intriguing physical tools, who could challenge Thompson or White for a backup role.



6. Malik Washington, WR

Made the same pick as Grier here. I was excited to see him on the board. Tough, catches everything, good at breaking tackles (YAC).



6. Christian Mahogany, OG

Went a few picks later to Detroit. Not sure why he dropped so low after being considered a 3rd rounder in most mocks. Could compete for RG. I basically took the Pittsburgh Steelers approach on the offensive line!



7. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE

A 6-6 tight end, known mostly for blocking, who could be a redzone threat. Went undrafted.