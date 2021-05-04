 The Winners of our Club 347 Draft Contest were | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Winners of our Club 347 Draft Contest were

1st place @Whitedolphin54 who won a $225 gift certificate and a cool FH hat

2nd place @KBEE who won a $75 gift certificate and a hat

And 3rd place brother @ONole1 who won a $25 gift certificate and a hat as well

Also @DOLFANMIKE won our Don Of The month there and is getting a FH hat for his effort

IMG_2283.jpg

We are gonna have more of these type events over the summer so it's a great time to join Club and get in on the fun

 
