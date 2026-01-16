The Wisdom Of Hiring HC Retreads

Over the last 15 years according to perplexity AI

Over roughly the last 15 years, established NFL head coaches taking a second or third job have been successful much less than half the time; a ballpark estimate is around one‑third to maybe 40% finishing their later stint(s) with a winning record and/or multiple playoff appearances. Exact probabilities are hard to pin down without a custom database, but the pattern is clearly that failure or mediocrity is more common than real second‑team success.

What "established" and the timeframe mean: Over the last 15 years (about 2011–2025), there have been dozens of "retread" head coaches: guys who had already been an NFL head coach and then got another job (Lovie Smith, Josh McDaniels, Norv Turner, John Fox, etc.). Many are clearly "established" in the sense of having multi‑year first tenures and real reputations (e.g., John Fox coming from Carolina to Denver, Andy Reid from Philadelphia to Kansas City, Sean Payton from New Orleans to Denver).



Why the true success probability is low: Historical work looking at second stints (including coaches returning to the same team) shows that the majority of those second runs end at or below .500, with only a minority improving on or matching prior success.

Broader coach lists show that even many Hall‑level or long‑tenure coaches have at least one stop that finishes near .500 or worse, underscoring that sustaining a winning record in multiple places is rare.



What counts as "success": A handful of second‑team coaches in this era are clearly successful: for example, Andy Reid in Kansas City (multiple deep playoff runs and a strong winning percentage) and Sean Payton's long New Orleans run before his later Denver stint. Many others either hover around .500 with maybe a single short playoff run, or fail quickly and never get the kind of multi‑year winning record or repeat playoff appearances that would count as strong success.



Practical interpretation: Given that pattern, if a team hires an established coach for a second or third head‑job, the base expectation should be that it is more likely than not to result in an average or disappointing tenure, not a clear success. A rough "working" probability that such a hire turns into a winning‑record, multiple‑playoff‑run tenure is on the order of one out of three.



The small group who really hit big (Reid‑type outcomes) are the exceptions that prove how difficult it is to reproduce success with a new roster, front office, and context.