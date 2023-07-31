The Word on Apple from Cincinnati

DKphin
"Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season,"
When Diggs yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline of the game when Buffalo was losing in the fourth quarter -New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains
— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 20
Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF
— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023