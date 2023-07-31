 The Word on Apple from Cincinnati | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Word on Apple from Cincinnati

Here is some comments online by Apple:

Before the SB:

"Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season,"
Bengals' Eli Apple, a former Saint, says all jokes and hate pointed his way 'reawoke a fire'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has been a hot topic on social media since he struggled during his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on
New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains
— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 20
When Diggs yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline of the game when Buffalo was losing in the fourth quarter -
Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/MIOzAuWdbF
— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023
