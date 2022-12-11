The Worst Defense in the AFC East

How did our defense regress so badly? I know it was a bit of smoke and mirrors and scheming that probably made our defense look better than it really was in the last couple of years. Is the loss of Byron Jones really the explanation? Coaching? X starting to breakdown? Or simply the fact that we have not had the talent we need at LB position and it has fully exposed us. Probably all of the above but it needs serious work in the off season. Frustrating to see the sure fire picks the Jets landed and how it has turned their D around quickly.



In watching the Bills Jets game right now I just feel like our D not in the same league. Throw Pats defense in there also, thank goodness their offense is putrid. Seriously concerned about our defense more than anything else down this homestretch - followed by Tua's health and our O line (which are highly correlated).