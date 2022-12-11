 The Worst Defense in the AFC East | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Worst Defense in the AFC East

How did our defense regress so badly? I know it was a bit of smoke and mirrors and scheming that probably made our defense look better than it really was in the last couple of years. Is the loss of Byron Jones really the explanation? Coaching? X starting to breakdown? Or simply the fact that we have not had the talent we need at LB position and it has fully exposed us. Probably all of the above but it needs serious work in the off season. Frustrating to see the sure fire picks the Jets landed and how it has turned their D around quickly.

In watching the Bills Jets game right now I just feel like our D not in the same league. Throw Pats defense in there also, thank goodness their offense is putrid. Seriously concerned about our defense more than anything else down this homestretch - followed by Tua's health and our O line (which are highly correlated).
 
Don’t judge the bills Defense

The jets O sucks pretty bad without hall
 
I think you've got to start with injuries. Byron Jones is a good player. I know a lot of Miami fans don't like him, or talk about his lack of interceptions. But look how the Dolphins defense took off a few years back when Jones came back from an injury. His coverage ability has changed the way the defense can play.

Brandon Jones was also playing at a high level. Nick Needham's injury hurt.

But it is more than injuries. The cover zero just isn't effective anymore. That Brock Purdy had no issues with that scheme really says a lot.

Miami has a really talented defensive line, but the linebackers as a group aren't great.

I think another factor is that the Dolphins aren't winning the time of possession. An effective running game is a defense's best friend.

So, obviously it's a number of factors. In most game this defense has come up big in crucial moments, third downs, redzone etc. But not enough against the better teams.
 
The 49ers game left me disappointed in the defense. SF attacked the linebackers with a lot of success. With Brock Purdy to boot.

The Dolphins linebackers are who they are. Meaning that's an issue that won't be resolved until new players are brought in.

But I am hopeful that the pass rush can continue to get better and hit it's stride.

It would also help if Miami ran the ball more effectively keeping the defense fresh.
 
It's not the players, its the f*cking schemes and Boyer. It has been week after week.
 
