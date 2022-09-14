 The worst play of the day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The worst play of the day

This is something that has to be cleaned up and quickly. 5 minutes left in the 1st quarter of a scoreless game and it's 3rd and 6. Tua drops to throw and his first read is covered. The protection breaks down due to Eichenberg's guy coming in free. William's tries to cut off #91 Deatrich Wise, but he can't get there. Tua resets and at this moment he is about a tenth of a second from being sacked but he doesn't feel it. Every one of us watching the game is screaming watch out, but he tries to throw a pass even though he had no chance. Wise knocks the ball out of Tua's hands easily causing a fumble which we were lucky to have recovered. Tua should have been moving his feet to buy time to throw the ball instead of doing what he did and having it turn out badly. He needs to be coached up a little bit more in pocket awareness and for goodness sake when the play goes bad just eat the ball. I don't have the 22 so I don't know who Tua's first read was or what the specific breakdown was on the oline so maybe somebody could add more insight. I just know that the QB has to really take better care of the football! He's got to use his head back there or it's going to cost us games.
 
yep, the much discussed play where Robert Hunt was used as a turnstyle. #91 blew past our 68.

Hunt was barely out of his stance when Wise had leverage.


1663153259602.png

Williams had the awareness to help, but had no chance.

the fact that it happened to Tua's back side makes it even more of a "cant happen play" from him.

Agree Ball protection can improve for sure...
 
good point but I for one think Tua has pretty good pocket presence, just want him to look downfield for the big play when he escapes
 
BSQ said:
That was Hunt that allowed that play, not Eich
 
I think the worst play was when he threw it up to 3 Patriots up by 13 in the 4th quarter. Kid needs to take a sack or throw it out of bounds. The Pats weren’t gonna score on a long drive. That could have been disastrous.
 
So we gonna start a thread about every "mistake" Tua made? Is that what this site has come to. The 47980 posts in all the other threads weren't enough I guess.
 
