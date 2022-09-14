The worst play of the day

This is something that has to be cleaned up and quickly. 5 minutes left in the 1st quarter of a scoreless game and it's 3rd and 6. Tua drops to throw and his first read is covered. The protection breaks down due to Eichenberg's guy coming in free. William's tries to cut off #91 Deatrich Wise, but he can't get there. Tua resets and at this moment he is about a tenth of a second from being sacked but he doesn't feel it. Every one of us watching the game is screaming watch out, but he tries to throw a pass even though he had no chance. Wise knocks the ball out of Tua's hands easily causing a fumble which we were lucky to have recovered. Tua should have been moving his feet to buy time to throw the ball instead of doing what he did and having it turn out badly. He needs to be coached up a little bit more in pocket awareness and for goodness sake when the play goes bad just eat the ball. I don't have the 22 so I don't know who Tua's first read was or what the specific breakdown was on the oline so maybe somebody could add more insight. I just know that the QB has to really take better care of the football! He's got to use his head back there or it's going to cost us games.