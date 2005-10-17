 The worst thing that you can do as a football team is play poorly and win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The worst thing that you can do as a football team is play poorly and win

These words were spoken today by Nick Saban. He is absolutely right, but I never heard him say this after the Carolina win, which was damn ugly, and a game we should have lost. The few breaks we got in that game are the breaks we haven't gotten the last two weeks.

In my opinion, even with the "reduced" penalties this past game against TB, this team looks worse each week.

I really do not want to see Surtain running a Gus INT back for a 99 yard touchdown.

That said, I can still see us going 9-7 if we get the stupid s**t cleaned up!!
 
