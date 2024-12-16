 The wrong vision. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The wrong vision.

The biggest problem with this team is the vision McDaniel and Greer had to build this team. Tua is not the problem! It’s the way the team is built around Tua. Look at some of the first place teams. Lions, Eagles, and Steelers. You think if you put any of those qb on this team we’d be better? Do you think if you Put Tua on those teams they wouldn’t be in first? I’ll be the first to say it. Tua played like dog crap yesterday. Unfortunately it’s always on him and he has to almost play perfect for us to win. Unfortunately Tua is not able to completely carry a franchise on his back. Guess what. Almost no qb can. What Tua needs and this team needs is what those teams have and how they’re built. Please tell me which other team in NFL has all midget receivers? This team needs a gm and coach with the proper vision and one that doesn’t put everything on the qb. Build the offensive line from middle out, bring in a power back for inside the 20 and short yardage. Get a couple wr that can go snatch a ball if it’s not perfectly thrown. Fins do this, will be competing for championships. Until then, all the lemmings will be asking for a new qb. And after we get one. It will be rinse repeat!
 
Good points. I’ve also been thinking of Miami’s vision, strategy.

I think McD tried to “outsmart “ everyone by building around speed and scheme at the cost of force and strength.

Like the underdog coach looking to prove he’s smarter than the big kids.

Despite rules and philosophical changes… football is still a physical game played by big people.

I’m not sure wtf they were trying to do here.
 
I agree with you. The administration portion of this team needs to be purged starting with Grier. Bring in a new GM and let them build out the staff to include our scouting department. I see people complaining that there are not too many people out there with experience. Yes, we will have to hire an up-and-coming person from ANOTHER ORGANIZATION (pointing the finger at Ross for promoting from within by his selection of Grier). Let the new GM evaluate the coach, staff, and players and make executive decisions. Let's be clear, if Ross does nothing, this team will not improve.
 
Personnel wise the team is high mid-tier, it's been that norm for a long time.
Over the last 25 years or so i think the only teams with elite talent on the roster were 02/03/07/22
I don't think it's coincidence we struggled to beat teams like Baltimore and Pittsburgh over the last 25 years or so.
Even when those teams were down we still had issues with them
Baltimore owned us for nearly 20 years in a similar fashion to what Buffalo is doing to the team now
 
they don’t have a vision is more likely. The first thing you need to do when building a team is to build the team that can beat your biggest competitor for the division. We haven’t done that. Buffalo is a physical team from the QB on down. We're not physical at all. This team is built on speed only so when we play the physical teams we get beat up front and that neglects our speed. Till you build a physical team that can actually compete with the Bills then Buffalo will continue to win the division and we'll be hoping for a wildcard and a first round loss in the playoffs if we actually get in which this year we didn’t
 
