The wrong vision.

The biggest problem with this team is the vision McDaniel and Greer had to build this team. Tua is not the problem! It’s the way the team is built around Tua. Look at some of the first place teams. Lions, Eagles, and Steelers. You think if you put any of those qb on this team we’d be better? Do you think if you Put Tua on those teams they wouldn’t be in first? I’ll be the first to say it. Tua played like dog crap yesterday. Unfortunately it’s always on him and he has to almost play perfect for us to win. Unfortunately Tua is not able to completely carry a franchise on his back. Guess what. Almost no qb can. What Tua needs and this team needs is what those teams have and how they’re built. Please tell me which other team in NFL has all midget receivers? This team needs a gm and coach with the proper vision and one that doesn’t put everything on the qb. Build the offensive line from middle out, bring in a power back for inside the 20 and short yardage. Get a couple wr that can go snatch a ball if it’s not perfectly thrown. Fins do this, will be competing for championships. Until then, all the lemmings will be asking for a new qb. And after we get one. It will be rinse repeat!