The Yearly Miami Robbery Continues

James Daniels signed a 3 year, $24,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $6,000,000 signing bonus, $10,735,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,000,000. In 2025, Daniels will earn a base salary of $1,255,000, a signing bonus of $6,000,000 and a workout bonus of $8,505, while carrying a cap hit of $2,698,799 and a dead cap value of $7,263,505.
He played 3 snaps.