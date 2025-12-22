 The Yearly Miami Robbery Continues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Yearly Miami Robbery Continues

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
13,407
Reaction score
33,479
Location
SD / MD / FL


James Daniels signed a 3 year, $24,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $6,000,000 signing bonus, $10,735,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,000,000. In 2025, Daniels will earn a base salary of $1,255,000, a signing bonus of $6,000,000 and a workout bonus of $8,505, while carrying a cap hit of $2,698,799 and a dead cap value of $7,263,505.


He played 3 snaps.
 
E30M3 said:


James Daniels signed a 3 year, $24,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $6,000,000 signing bonus, $10,735,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,000,000. In 2025, Daniels will earn a base salary of $1,255,000, a signing bonus of $6,000,000 and a workout bonus of $8,505, while carrying a cap hit of $2,698,799 and a dead cap value of $7,263,505.


He played 3 snaps.
Click to expand...

что-происходит.gif
 
Guy comes off an Achilles injury, rolls his ankle in the first week of practice, and then is questionable to play in Week One because that ankle. Then proceeds to injure his pectoral after three snaps. You can't make this up.
 
He's 28 and it's a cheap contract, less than $5M next season - no reason for him to go anywhere unless the injuries will prevent him from playing next season.
 
PSU Cane said:
He's 28 and it's a cheap contract, less than $5M next season - no reason for him to go anywhere unless the injuries will prevent him from playing next season.
Click to expand...
Stop you are making sense with you post. That is not happening now on this board
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom