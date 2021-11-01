 Then they tried to drag Christian Mcaffery into it. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Then they tried to drag Christian Mcaffery into it.

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

The unnamed sources running out of time and Hype tried desperately this weekend to bring the Panthers into the fray of the TRADE .
after last week sayin it was done deal Watson to Miami, Houston Chronicles John McLain was left with o credibilty.
He has been the voice of Houston GM i this fiasco. Even as Miami’s owner and Coach have said all along Tua is our QB.

Now they say Watson won’t be traded, As Houston wanted more, really
they are so desperate to dump this man facing criminal investigations , and
They need to save Face, They prayed on the Miami Team and Fans To try and generate a outcome
Then they tried on Carolina.

Good Ridance and I hope we Beat that team badly this week.
 
AMakados10

Won’t it be ironic if DW ends up waiving his no trade to go to the Eagles for a package that includes the Dolphins’ high 1st round pick in next year’s draft?

Now that will be so Dolphins!
 
royalshank

royalshank

There’s still a day until the deadline to do something moronic, like, you know, give 3 firsts, X, Gesicki and Holland.
 
AMakados10 said:
And if we lose to the Texans…? lol

Nick Caserio has bungled the DW hold out as bad as Grier has managed this rebuild.

Remember DW is choosing not to play because of his beef with ownership, not the allegations.
Yep - we are watching 2 incompetent front offices engage in a battle of incompetence.
 
orpheus

orpheus

With the crimes Watson is being accused of, it would be foolish to trade anything more than a late round pick for him.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

AMakados10 said:
Remember DW is choosing not to play because of his beef with ownership, not the allegations.
Yea...He quit on them...what makes you think he wouldn't quit on us...especially if our HC is sent packing at the end of the year.
 
lynx

lynx

Apparently the Panthers called McCaffery right away and told him it was not true. There's something really strange going on with the Texans and their beat writers
 
John813

John813

Trading CmC wouldn't be that bad as while he is talented, he gets injured a lot.

But, I can't see the Panthers trading for Watson at this time.
 
