Theoretical Super Bowl: BUF or Perfection?

Your pick?

  • Buffalo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Philadelphia

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
j0hnny63

j0hnny63

Was just thinking of this randomly and thought it made an interesting question for Dolphins fans.

Let's say theoretically, the Bills meet the still-undefeated Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Would you root for the Eagles to beat hated Buffalo? Or for Buffalo to beat the Eagles and preserve the 1972 perfect record?
 
jfleag61

jfleag61

The Eagles are my NFC team, growing up in PA. Soooo **** the Bills!
 
