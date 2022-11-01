Theoretical Super Bowl: BUF or Perfection?

j0hnny63
bon jon bovi
Was just thinking of this randomly and thought it made an interesting question for Dolphins fans.
Let's say theoretically, the Bills meet the still-undefeated Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Would you root for the Eagles to beat hated Buffalo? Or for Buffalo to beat the Eagles and preserve the 1972 perfect record?
