There goes one of the narratives...

Fins are 9-4, 2nd seed in the AFC

Fins are 2nd in points scored in the NFL

4th in points differential in the NFL

3 out of 4 games at home remaining

Fins finally lost to a losing team, joining all the other top teams in the NFL, that'll shut them up...But seriously, even after that colossal disaster, worst loss in 30+ years they say, A **** coach that should've been fired 10am this morning, a passable QB that can't win for **** to save his life, and won't win a single game going forward because we all know Williams was the true reason we had a good offense to begin with...I think Mike had a **** game, but I also think this type of offense can be impacted alot by in game injuries. All these shifts and motions come at a price, there are drawbacks, every wrinkle needs reps, and at some point, when you start to lose players in game, your play sheet starts to shrink as you check plays off the list as guys haven't had a single rep of it at the position they're now playing due to injuries. i really hadn't thought of that before I watched Mike's presser earlier when he was talking about that aspect.More risk -> more upside but also a better odds of a perfect storm. Regardless, I don't think he did well yesterday and I honestly don't give a ****. No one does well always so just get back on track and ****ing bury the Jets next week.I also think the loss of Williams is overstated, if not only for the reactions based on yesterdays game alone. Will Eich be as good as Williams going forward, of course not, but he'll be better than he was last night after getting reps all week in a gameplan that involves him playing center. How much better? who the **** knows but I think it's way over the top to assume the Fins are now going 0-4 the rest of the way because we lost a ****ing center... Come on now...Fins are in good shape... Grab a beer, get some Prozac, smoke a big puff of copium and just like that, all we sayin' is **** the Jets...