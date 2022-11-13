 There is always a veteran kicker let’s get him | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

There is always a veteran kicker let’s get him

killafinz

killafinz

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
200
Reaction score
241
Can we just have one week without a negative thread.... Please
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,006
Reaction score
4,788
Wasn't there some kind of kicking god coming out of college that got into some kind of trouble?
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
5,315
Reaction score
6,347
Dude, that dude in Jax last year was literally signed off the street the week we played them.

He went on to kick 2 50+ yard FGS in the last 5 mins of the game to beat us.
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
1,355
Reaction score
790
Location
Da Ville
I feel like sanders is a capable kicker but he has the yips. A few years back we comparing him to tucker.

At some point you have to weigh your options.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom