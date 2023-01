I don't think the contract or the Yale attendance are factors in any way with McD.



You don't fire him because he is a first year coach and has had success, has elevated Tua who the team has invested in to higher levels, and has created an offensive atmosphere we haven't seen around here in a lot of years.



You also want to attract coaching talent in the future. Having the reputation of firing coaches after 1 year not only impacts the future HC candidates....by why would assistant coaches, coordinators and anyone else want to come to Miami if your reputation and history is knee jerk reactions every time a big name comes available.



I doubt this has any traction