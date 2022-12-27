There is only one thing we need to contend next year. Maybe 2.

All we need is a healthy qb. And a kicker



The defense is set when we at full strengh next with players coming back from injuries.



The question is can we find a talented qb that can stay in one piece when he gets sacked?



Tweak the lb corner and ol position with a couple of free agent and draft.



Imho tua need to retire for his own well being. He is about to be crippled before he turns 40.





Those hits to the head are very serious. Again he needs to retire because it can get worse.



Wish you the best in anything you do.



Offseason greatest needs...QB and Kicker.



GO PHINS.