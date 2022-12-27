 There is only one thing we need to contend next year. Maybe 2. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

There is only one thing we need to contend next year. Maybe 2.

phinschamp45

phinschamp45

All we need is a healthy qb. And a kicker

The defense is set when we at full strengh next with players coming back from injuries.

The question is can we find a talented qb that can stay in one piece when he gets sacked?

Tweak the lb corner and ol position with a couple of free agent and draft.

Imho tua need to retire for his own well being. He is about to be crippled before he turns 40.


Those hits to the head are very serious. Again he needs to retire because it can get worse.

Wish you the best in anything you do.

Offseason greatest needs...QB and Kicker.

GO PHINS.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Disagree. Assuming TT, Mcd, and Boyer learn form this season and eliminate football 101 mistakes, I'm down for ILB, TE, CB, OT. Don't have to be top 5 at their position (i.e., high priced), but upgrades nonetheless. Kicker? Uncertain. Sanders is better this year and has improved since early season.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I disagree.

Your defense (mainly LBers need to be overhauled). You OL is massively suspect. Your DL outside Wilkins is invisible.

And Yes a healthy QB will go a long way but I am not sure you can count on Tua to be healthy for a full slate of 17 games until he shows he can.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Disagree as well. We need a new DC, all new linebackers ( that doesn't mean getting rid of ours) more CBs, o linemen (starters or depth), a te and a qb. We have plenty of holes to fill. This team isn't close.
 
