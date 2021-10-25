There were warning signs that I saw and I missed

Many of these thoughts will be unpopular. And I am sure people will say they stopped reading after a few things i wrote



So we fired Gase and decided to tear it all down after the 2018 year



First unpopular opinion

I never liked the idea of full tear down.



I wouldn’t traded tunsil.

Reason

is because one of those three picks would be needed for a left tackle. So it was like we only got two picks back because left tackle would need replaced.



I thought the whole thing between Kenny stills and Flores was a big time warning .

Stills wasn’t great but he was deep ball wideout and team player. He was a leader. Why is Flores having a conflict with stills? It told me he couldn’t get along with players and had bad ego that would hurt team



Next concern.

The trading Fitzpatrick was another thing I hated.

Why would you want to move a free safety to strong safety because you want Bobby McCain playing free safety?



Ask yourself again. Bobby mcain you want to play safety over a top 12 draft pick? McCain never played safety. And I loved mcains leadership and communication skills. But playing him over the first rounder from last year?



Ask yourself . Maybe you were wrong if you **** all over posters who said it was dumb trade even if mikah was unhappy.



Next concern.

Then you trade him to pittsburgh thinking Steelers will be top

5 pick. Hated that. Why because Steelers rarely have losing seasons. So it’s only number 18 pick and we drafted the player at 11 I believe.



I got roasted on this board for saying this.



Then we win some meaningless games and people are crowning Flores . There was no pressure. Who cares if we beat pats in New England and it takes away their home field advantage. What did we gain from it? Nothing. It wasn’t like we had a young qb that was putting us over the top and gaining experience. It was a veteran qb who wouldn’t be on the team in a few years. If we keep tua and he wins us some games at end of season against good teams I will consider that more valuable than the 2019 team winning in New England with fitz.



Next warning.

Then we fire O’Shea for gailey.

You need to build a staff that is together for years. And you have a guy like O’Shea that can grow into the role and you replace him for a fitz magic fan boy coach.

It wasn’t hard to see that gailey was suggested by Fitz magic . Then I found out he was.



Really? You are hiring your offensive leader based on Fitzpatrick suggestion? That was concerning but I over looked it because I knew gailey could put up points and get a running game going.



But I knew it was only for a year or two and I was concerned because that meant another new cordinater and qb coach and line coach. Because they were all gailey guys and they would leave when he left.



So we would be looking for all those position coaches again. Hated that.



Then there were more turnover in the staff. After year one. I was concerned but didn’t hate it.



The draft

Hated the Jackson pick the minute we made it. Hated the the iggy pick but figured I was wrong and Flores knew corners. But Jackson tape sucked and I knew it.



In first few games of 2020 Jackson was better than I thought but I realized that fitzy got rid of the ball quickly and that covered up his mistakes.



But just having guys start after having a complete rebuild is not success



Thoughts after last year on 2019 picks

Jackson -terrible I thought last year

Iggy - thought he might develope but we didn’t need a corner.

Hunt- I liked.

Kindley - thought he might be decent starter

Davis the dt- he was okay and thought he might have chance.

Brandon Davis. - awful in coverage. Hustle player. Not a a starter.



So last year I thought we blew the draft.



Now there were a few positives



I loved how Flores would run different defense for different teams.

I liked how he wanted to change things up each week.

Not just running wide nine each weak.



This were a lot of my worries after the 2019 and 2020 season.



Then getting rid of van noy fowers and Lawson after one year? Again it didn’t make sense and I didn’t like it. But I will go into this another time.



Then listening to the real reason podcast in summer in my pool I got really concerned.



I heard Flores didn’t want tua and there was big disconnect with him and tua



I heard Flores said he was sick of the tua stuff being forced on him. Again the real reason podcast gets credit for that.



I told my wife this season would be a disaster after hearing that.



This didn’t even count the two offense cordinaters.



If I am being honest I ignored what o told my wife and thought we were 8 9 or 10 win team with some luck.



Honestly. That’s not really great. 10 wins in 17 game schedule is worse record than last year.



9 wins in 17 game schedule is basically like winning 8 in 16 game schedule.



So my expectations were never high. How could they be? Who are the stars on this team? Also Flores not wanting tua rumors from the summer . Combine that we were in trouble.



I still thought we have chance at playoffs with 9 wins or 10 because the afc teams are all beating each other up. And that is true. If you have 3 wins you are still in WC race.



But we are not even that now.

We are one of the worst teams in league and 9 wins seems like I was too positive even with warnings I noticed and and ignored.