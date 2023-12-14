 These takes are seriously insane | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

These takes are seriously insane

We’re still the 2nd seed in the AFC and actually had the highest odds to make the superbowl from the AFC prior to that loss.

Some of the regular posters in here literally sounding like twelve year olds. People saying fire the coach, drop the QB, etc. You ever had a bad day in your life? Miami came in overly confident and it showed. Bradley Chubb slamming his helmet cause he thought he was hot **** and it showed. Miami made a human error and it showed. Calm down and move on.

It’s literally nuts. I constantly clown at how childish most of the posters in general forum are but this is surprising to even me.

Literally the best Dolphins team I’ve watched in my 30 years of following the team - you’d think we had a 5 Super Bowl run in the past decade judging by how critical you all are.

The injuries are terrible and that loss was bad but… I still can’t believe you guys are adults. Some of you who sound like pre pubescent little bitches probably even have families. That’s actually pathetic.

Get a grip.
 
I agree as far as people saying fire everybody,sell the team, crazy stuff like that. But I do think people have every right to feel livid about that game. That was no ordinary loss. They made the bad kind of history. So the circumstances surrounding the loss have people extra wound up - myself included. And for fans who are old enough - this looks familiar. It's human nature for us to say here we go again.....and be angry they we have to feel that way.
 
Sure, yeah, feel bad about the game. Horrible loss for sure. Lots of mistakes. Nobody looked good.

I was watching it with the flu. Probably felt worse than most of you I would venture to say.

It’s okay to say “here we go again” as well, I guess, if you cannot see with your eyes that this team is actually better than anything we’ve put out in literally 30 years… that’s up to you/whoever…

With that said, none of that can explain these meltdowns… they’re pathetic takes from grown men.
 
I'm here for the crushing of the Jets.

If we don't do that, the end of the season won't be such a joyous occasion.

We're about to see what we really have at this point.

Super Bowl or bust!
 
The Huns would be proud of your take on the state of the team after that loss.
 
Probably an all time bad loss given the when, the how and what is at stake currently; contending teams def lose games they shouldn't but generally not in December and at home the way we did. It's a oh **** everything could be wrong type loss.

Now, it could just be a blip we get over but based on our past how can you blame anyone for panicking
 
People are going overboard, but “same old Dolphins” is a very fair concern and criticism right now. After being arguably the best team in football for most of the season, there’s now a very real chance we fall apart down the stretch. Had we won the Titans game, that wouldn’t have been nearly as big a concern.
 
We had teams with zero talent and would win games late in the year against New England all the time. Miami isn't going to lose two home games in a row to inferior teams.
 
Let's not forget we had non-starters playing at LT, LG, C, RG, WR1(half the game) OLB, MLB, FS and SS(in 4th quarter)....9 missing starters. That causes an affect on any team. It was a crushing loss. I was angry for a bit after the game too, but would never devalue myself the way many have here and allow themselves to be emotionally inept.
 
I was distracted with real life stuff for nearly the entire second half. I tuned in right when Tennessee fumbled a punt. Saw Dolphins score, continued being distracted. Tuned in again in time to see the last drive fail. I had a drink, sighed, and went to bed. There’s no cycle of grief here. It’s December, the other shoe always drops, so it’s just perpetual acceptance at this point. December is when the gut feelings of August manifest fully and come home to roost.
 
Time is running out on Tua's rookie contract, to produce playoff success.
Cap is out of whack for subsequent season. And to top it off, there tons of injuries, once again exposing bad personnel decisions.
 
That’s why I don’t post here often, many of the folks on the forum lose it and their takes are just flat ridiculous- fire this guy, bench this one- it’s asinine, and fu$king irritating.. it’s too bad, cause they are some good, smart, reasonable folks here, but they’re drowned out by morons, making this board almost intolerable when the Fins face some adversity
 
