These takes are seriously insane

We’re still the 2nd seed in the AFC and actually had the highest odds to make the superbowl from the AFC prior to that loss.



Some of the regular posters in here literally sounding like twelve year olds. People saying fire the coach, drop the QB, etc. You ever had a bad day in your life? Miami came in overly confident and it showed. Bradley Chubb slamming his helmet cause he thought he was hot **** and it showed. Miami made a human error and it showed. Calm down and move on.



It’s literally nuts. I constantly clown at how childish most of the posters in general forum are but this is surprising to even me.



Literally the best Dolphins team I’ve watched in my 30 years of following the team - you’d think we had a 5 Super Bowl run in the past decade judging by how critical you all are.



The injuries are terrible and that loss was bad but… I still can’t believe you guys are adults. Some of you who sound like pre pubescent little bitches probably even have families. That’s actually pathetic.



Get a grip.