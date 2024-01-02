 These Things Need To Happen If The Dolphins Lose To Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

These Things Need To Happen If The Dolphins Lose To Buffalo

We can all agree based on the performances of the Dolphins earlier In the season, that this team should not be in this position now. The Dolphins should not be seen hanging on for a division title at this point in the season. If they win this game, it's on to the playoffs and let the chips fall where they may. However, if they lose this game, the following must happen. 1.They need a new strength and condition coach. In my 40 years of watching football, I have never seen a team lose so many Pro-Bowl type and top front line players in one season like I saw with the Phins this year. 2. McDaniel must get an Offensive Coordinator to call the plays he designed at the right time and in the right situations. 3. McDaniel needs to have an older assistant coach on the sidelines with him to serve as a calming voice. Because I am convinced that sometimes he is just not thinking straight in game situations. All that being said, next season (meaning 2024) should be make or break for him. What say you guys?
 
You have injury prone players, you end up with an injured team
 
Nothing needs to happen until after playoffs IMO. That is the stick with which we measure this season. If we lose to Buffalo we lose the AFCE and we lose a playoff game, well, that's how we finished last year, so I don't really see any progression. But that's just me.

If anyone wants to use the injury defense, please see the thread I started and understand all teams in the NFL have as many or more injuries than us to equivalent key positions.
 
1. Definitely look at the strength and conditioning area....we seem to be worse than other teams
2. Offensive Coordinator - Hell no. McDaniel is a brilliant offensive mind. Our armchair coaching isn't the answer.
3. Older Assistant - Hell no. You trust him or you don't. You don't bring in his father to keep him in line........that is absurd

I do think there is something to all the injuries though....not sure what it is

Edit: I see E30's post......I haven't seen a comparison between us and other teams, so I'll defer to his research on item 1
 
Strength and conditioning don't really play much of a factor into many of the injuries we have sustained. That training is pretty much being strong and fast enough to be an NFL football player at top level. A lot of the injuries (ACL/MCL/Achilles) there isn't much you can do to insulate yourself from having. They happen because of weird falls, plants, etc. I admit to having wanted to call for Puloka's head every year, but someone mentioned previously the Jets did that same thing, jettisoned their STCON coach and re-mapped their whole health department and still ended up with the line they have. Not that it exactly correlates, I mean we have had Puloka as our STCON coach since 2016 and he's been in that department since '08. At some point, trying something different may be advantageous in just getting a new perspective of things.
 
Rest is important as well as nutrition after watching Hard Knocks I wonder if their diet is an issue as well.
 
Jim Caldwell is whom you’d be describing. Frank Smith, the “OC” may be gone end if season. He’s being talked about as a possible HC for other teams. Sounds a bit “Joe Philbin-ish” to me, but no matter.
All this said, IMO there is ZERO CHANCE McD will ever give up the opportunity to be the smartest guy in the room. This trait exists in a lot of NFL coaches…. A sort of built in hubris. It sank Gase, Urban Meyer, and a dozen other coaches.
 
Jim Caldwell is whom you’d be describing. Frank Smith, the “OC” may be gone end if season. He’s being talked about as a possible HC for other teams. Sounds a bit “Joe Philbin-ish” to me, but no matter.
All this said, IMO there is ZERO CHANCE McD will ever give up the opportunity to be the smartest guy in the room. This trait exists in a lot of NFL coaches…. A sort of built in hubris. It sank Gase, Urban Meyer, and a dozen other coaches.
Well, then if he doesn’t give up the play calling then he’s not the smartest guy in the room
 
While you are issuing ultimatums, where is your list of things that must happen if the Dolphins beat Buffalo?
 
Cheap billionaire owners pony up so more money to install natural grass fields and you'll see injuries drop.
 
