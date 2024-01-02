These Things Need To Happen If The Dolphins Lose To Buffalo

We can all agree based on the performances of the Dolphins earlier In the season, that this team should not be in this position now. The Dolphins should not be seen hanging on for a division title at this point in the season. If they win this game, it's on to the playoffs and let the chips fall where they may. However, if they lose this game, the following must happen. 1.They need a new strength and condition coach. In my 40 years of watching football, I have never seen a team lose so many Pro-Bowl type and top front line players in one season like I saw with the Phins this year. 2. McDaniel must get an Offensive Coordinator to call the plays he designed at the right time and in the right situations. 3. McDaniel needs to have an older assistant coach on the sidelines with him to serve as a calming voice. Because I am convinced that sometimes he is just not thinking straight in game situations. All that being said, next season (meaning 2024) should be make or break for him. What say you guys?