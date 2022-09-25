 These wins are the foundation for the playoff picture | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

These wins are the foundation for the playoff picture

Have to keep the intensity up each and every week. Others teams will not be caught off guard any longer. It starts this Thursday with a desperate Bengals team at their place. Can't assume a win at NYJ the following week or that's how you get caught flat. For now however I will enjoy today for a few days!!!! FINSUP!
 
2-0 in Division and 3-0 in conference. Great gutsy win today.
If they can get atleast 1 more win between the Bengals or Chargers game..

Good Lord that's fantastic for the first 5 games.
 
Baltimore and Buffalo are definitely going to be relevant come playoff time. NE? Not so much. I think that team is an absolute dumpster fire with their decisions on the offensive coaching staff. Just going out of their way to ruin Mac Jones.
 
