They Are On Their Way

Hipster and cool?I dont like how he combed his hair into a 'boring dude' look vs his normal look which is kinda hipster and cool.
Dont Change, Mikey!
I know I have been drinking a pretty good amount today, but am I alone in saying those pictures are blurry as ****?
yup more than likelySo if he's flying this afternoon, press conference will probably be tomorrow.
That’s terrific. What has Dan Orvlasky done for us to care about his opinion. Those shows all blow. A bunch of pandering idiots" ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky was effusive in his praise of McDaniel: “The Dolphins just hired the next Andy Reid. He’s grown up in the Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan system longer than anyone in the NFL. He is going to change and innovate this offense that for 40 years hasn’t needed to.”