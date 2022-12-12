 They are out Sync | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

They are out Sync

He hasn't adjusted in three weeks sadly.
This is not a good time
 
superphin said:
McDaniels needs to adjust. Short passes to take advantage of the defense playing deep.

This. We can't run for crap (OL is still crappy), but why are we doing zero short passes to act like a run chame. Zero screens (WR or RB). Some WR bubbles or quick slants? F SD never runs much, but 75% of there passes is under 5 yards. Miami has fell in love with chunk pass plays, everything is run 10+ yards downfield. How about get the ball quick to Hill or Waddle and let them make some plays?
We need high percentage passes. These down the sideline passes into double coverage are dumb as hell
 
Two weeks running it feels teams have figured Miami out. One dimensional & myopic in terms of targets, they’re taking a lot of shot balls which smacks of desperation. They’re being outcoached. Line struggling, WR’s can’t get off press, they don’t want to throw to TE‘s & QB off.
 
Coach is completely out of his depth - he seems to have no idea what to adjust. He's losing control of the team frankly.

This broke at HT of the Texans game.
 
Games over. Can't even beat back ups.
 
