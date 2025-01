Finswatch said: Booker or Zabel would be decent consolation prizes. I have a feeling Banks and Campbell are going top 10 Click to expand...

I don’t think so I think both will slide with their questions about playing tackle. Guard is typically “not valueable” enough for a 1st but given our need and scheme I’d say go for it however two in the top 10 would be crazy.Booker doesn’t look to have the athleticism to play guard for us. Hes more of a power blocker while we run outside zone. While id love to switch to power, highly unlikely McDaniel’s goes away from all he’s ever known. We’d be starting from scratch essentially as Brewer is an outside zone guy and would be rendered useless in a power scheme as I’m not even sure he’s 300 pounds.Zabel certainly interesting though. Perfect for outside zone. If he’s there in round 2 would love that pick.I really hope some teams fall in love with someone around our pick. While picking up someone elite like Campbell or Banks would be great, we need so much help. Would love to trade back to low 20’s pick up an extra 2nd so we can grab 2 linemen in the first 3 rounds and maybe a safety and DT.Not sure he’d ever do it but chargers falling in love with Warren would be interesting. Don’t know if Harbaugh trades his 2nd but Tyler Warren probably has him wanking it to him with his ability to block for his run game while providing Herbert another receiving target. Draft value lines up for their 1st and 2nd for 13th.