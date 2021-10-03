 They need to make some transactions this week. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

They need to make some transactions this week.

T

The Ghost

Stamos
I absolutely need to see new blood at RB. Status quo just not acceptable, although they haven’t gotten that message in 2 years.

Not that a street FA RB is going to propel us to a Super Bowl, but we need some life there.

Finding quality OL at this point just seems so far fetched during the season.
 
I mean if Flo and/or Grier was fired tomorrow morning I would not even care. Yes obviously it won’t happen but this rebuild has been a total disaster and he just never has this team ready to play.
 
ChambersChamps said:
We could have Swift, Taylor or Dobbins but instead we drafted a CB who doesn’t play
Was my gripe at the time, everyone talked about the upside of Noah. But this was a first round pick, why you were investing it in a developmental type player, I will never understand.
 
At least Watson shouldn’t even be in the conversation anymore. Because if he wanted to play for this team before the season started, the last three games should convince him that this Dolphin team is no better than the Texans 2020 team. His buddy Fuller is also injured again.

So by now he should be advising the Texans that the Dolphins are on his, “do not trade too “ list.
 
The Ghost said:
I absolutely need to see new blood at RB. Status quo just not acceptable, although they haven’t gotten that message in 2 years.

Not that a street FA RB is going to propel us to a Super Bowl, but we need some life there.

Finding quality OL at this point just seems so far fetched during the season.
What the hell are you talking about. It’s so much deeper than personnel transactions. We have a fundamental issue in relation to our GM down to our multiple OCs
 
