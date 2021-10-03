They need to make some transactions this week.

The Ghost
Stamos
Aug 14, 2005
- 6,915
- 8,374
- Allentown, Pa
I absolutely need to see new blood at RB. Status quo just not acceptable, although they haven’t gotten that message in 2 years.
Not that a street FA RB is going to propel us to a Super Bowl, but we need some life there.
Finding quality OL at this point just seems so far fetched during the season.
