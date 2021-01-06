They're Going to Ruin Tua.

Feverdream said: An offensive coordinator who is trying to actively ruin the quarterback's career.



Do you hear yourself? What other conspiracy theories do you believe? Lizard People? Faked moon landing? Click to expand...

Doesn't sound nearly as crazy as Chan looks when he praises Tua's ability to run an up tempo offense and then never goes back to running an up tempo offense.Tua dropped a 60 yard bomb on the money to Grant that he flat out dropped and threw another nice deep ball to him against KC that ended up doinking off of his chest and going for an INT... That play also should've been PI but the ball had to be caught.You guys keep telling me he can't throw a deep ball but then I can literally show you clips of Tua throwing beautiful deep balls and you just blow it off as it it didn't happen because Jakeem Grant is a complete loser that has no business being an NFL wide receiver.We need to finish the o line with Sewell at 3 and a competent center and yes, the kid needs some weapons.Nobody is demanding 4 first round wide outs... But one would be nice. Parker can't run anymore, the dude can't get down the field at this point of his career and he's never fully healthy.Gimme an off season with Juju, Sewell and a Marshall or Bateman type with our 1B pick and we'll see what happens next year if the play calling can be half decent.I'm not asking for miracles, just how about NOT utter ineptitude?