They're Going to Ruin Tua.

Feverdream said: This is exactly it... it's like the Chan haters don't realize that Chan and Flores see Tua every single day in practice. "No, Tua just needs the chains off," they squeal. Well... that and college CBs and a run game... oh, and 4 first round WRs would be nice... and... and...



It's almost like they believe in magic.

I’m with you my dude. The play calling is what has me really pondering if Tua is the franchise guy we need him to be. In his first 2/3 starts yeah I get it be careful don’t crush his confidence don’t get him killed etc etc. But my goodness by the 6/7/8/9 starts it’s time to take at least one of the training wheels off. Yet they never did. I promise you theirs a reason why they didn’t. It’s bc they know what he can and can’t do. They didn’t just forget how to coach football after they’ve been doing it for their entire life.What scares me the most is knowing head coaches and OCs know when they have a rookie that you absolutely MUST play to his strengths. Week after week of the same short throws roll out dump offs and play action short throws tell you everything you need to know. They don’t trust the kid to throw in the middle of the field or down the field at all.If this kid needs 2 all pro WRs a good TE a monster running game and a top 5 OL to be successful then he’s not a franchise QB. Hes just your average NFL QB. Basically a JAG. That’s not going to win us a super bowl.