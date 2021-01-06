They're Going to Ruin Tua.

insomnia411
The world is yours
Gailey and Fitz are both gonna be back and it's gonna be this same bland, boring, conservative bullshit game plan every week to actively remove Tua's balls, isn't it?
I'm going to lose my ****ing mind. The Arizona game was a perfect opportunity to really open up the playbook and BUILD Tua's confidence by giving him more responsibility and authority, but instead, Gailey just regressed and doubled down on the screens and horrible, archaic garbage.
Gailey literally was pleasantly surprised after the KC game and said he didn't know Tua could run the up tempo that well... LOL.
A. Nice job knowing your personnel... JOKE
B. THEN WHY TF DID YOU NOT GO BACK TO IT, YOU ABSOLUTE BUFFOON, GERIATRIC LOSER?!
This team has an illustrious history of wasting, misusing and destroying talented players going all the way back to the inability to give Marino a decent running game or defense.
If Gailey is back next year, Tua is destined to fail. This is a ****ing JOKE.
