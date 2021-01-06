 They're Going to Ruin Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

They're Going to Ruin Tua.

insomnia411

insomnia411

Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Gailey and Fitz are both gonna be back and it's gonna be this same bland, boring, conservative bullshit game plan every week to actively remove Tua's balls, isn't it?

I'm going to lose my ****ing mind. The Arizona game was a perfect opportunity to really open up the playbook and BUILD Tua's confidence by giving him more responsibility and authority, but instead, Gailey just regressed and doubled down on the screens and horrible, archaic garbage.

Gailey literally was pleasantly surprised after the KC game and said he didn't know Tua could run the up tempo that well... LOL.
A. Nice job knowing your personnel... JOKE
B. THEN WHY TF DID YOU NOT GO BACK TO IT, YOU ABSOLUTE BUFFOON, GERIATRIC LOSER?!

This team has an illustrious history of wasting, misusing and destroying talented players going all the way back to the inability to give Marino a decent running game or defense.

If Gailey is back next year, Tua is destined to fail. This is a ****ing JOKE.
 
EJay

EJay

Joined
I’m with you regarding Chan Gailey. Never been impressed, even during his supposed hey day.

This season surely didn’t instill any confidence in his ability to be an effective OC.

That said, I also loathe the idea of changing OC’s yet again thus having Tua learn a different offense and new terminology. Seems like the Dolphins have been doing that every other year. Happened to Tannehill a lot too.

I’ll begrudgingly give it one more season before I really start bitching and whining about it.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Or Tua has a chance to master the playbook since it will be the first time he will of had an OC two seasons in a row since HS and Gailey opens up three playbook for him, he gets significant upgrades of skill players to throw to, is able to build cohesion with his receivers in the off season becoming more comfortable throwing the ball down the field, the OL further develops, he gets stronger from his recovery from major hip surgery and has more zip on his passes, improves his ability at reading NFL defenses throwing his receivers open, and the game slows down for him.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Well... we let Tua make dangerous throws on Sunday... how did THAT go?

Maybe Chan knew EXACTLY what would happen at this stage of Tua's development.
 
M

MiaFins31

Rookie
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Feverdream said:
Well... we let Tua make dangerous throws on Sunday... how did THAT go?

Maybe Chan knew EXACTLY what would happen at this stage of Tua's development.
This is exactly what I was about to say. Look I know most of you and myself included aren’t thrilled with CG at OC but the man has been coaching football longer than I’ve been alive (I’m 31). I’m more than sure he knows how to evaluate a QBs strength and weaknesses. He sees Tua everyday at practice he knows what the kid can and can’t do. And if it were something like the OP is suggesting don’t we all think/know Flo or Grier would step in and tell him to open the playbook? I’m 1000% sure Flo would say something.

If he had opened the playbook and Tua had say 14 TDs and 17 INTs would you feel better or worse about where Tua and we as a team stand overall?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
This is exactly it... it's like the Chan haters don't realize that Chan and Flores see Tua every single day in practice. "No, Tua just needs the chains off," they squeal. Well... that and college CBs and a run game... oh, and 4 first round WRs would be nice... and... and...

It's almost like they believe in magic.
 
M

MiaFins31

Rookie
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Feverdream said:
This is exactly it... it's like the Chan haters don't realize that Chan and Flores see Tua every single day in practice. "No, Tua just needs the chains off," they squeal. Well... that and college CBs and a run game... oh, and 4 first round WRs would be nice... and... and...

It's almost like they believe in magic.
I’m with you my dude. The play calling is what has me really pondering if Tua is the franchise guy we need him to be. In his first 2/3 starts yeah I get it be careful don’t crush his confidence don’t get him killed etc etc. But my goodness by the 6/7/8/9 starts it’s time to take at least one of the training wheels off. Yet they never did. I promise you theirs a reason why they didn’t. It’s bc they know what he can and can’t do. They didn’t just forget how to coach football after they’ve been doing it for their entire life.

What scares me the most is knowing head coaches and OCs know when they have a rookie that you absolutely MUST play to his strengths. Week after week of the same short throws roll out dump offs and play action short throws tell you everything you need to know. They don’t trust the kid to throw in the middle of the field or down the field at all.

If this kid needs 2 all pro WRs a good TE a monster running game and a top 5 OL to be successful then he’s not a franchise QB. Hes just your average NFL QB. Basically a JAG. That’s not going to win us a super bowl.
 
insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Right. I'm asking for magic.

Or just not throwing to practice squad wide receivers and not having an offensive coordinator that is actively trying to ruin the quarterback's career.
Such magic.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
An offensive coordinator who is trying to actively ruin the quarterback's career.

Do you hear yourself? What other conspiracy theories do you believe? Lizard People? Faked moon landing?
 
insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Feverdream said:
An offensive coordinator who is trying to actively ruin the quarterback's career.

Do you hear yourself? What other conspiracy theories do you believe? Lizard People? Faked moon landing?
Doesn't sound nearly as crazy as Chan looks when he praises Tua's ability to run an up tempo offense and then never goes back to running an up tempo offense.

Tua dropped a 60 yard bomb on the money to Grant that he flat out dropped and threw another nice deep ball to him against KC that ended up doinking off of his chest and going for an INT... That play also should've been PI but the ball had to be caught.
You guys keep telling me he can't throw a deep ball but then I can literally show you clips of Tua throwing beautiful deep balls and you just blow it off as it it didn't happen because Jakeem Grant is a complete loser that has no business being an NFL wide receiver.

We need to finish the o line with Sewell at 3 and a competent center and yes, the kid needs some weapons.
Nobody is demanding 4 first round wide outs... But one would be nice. Parker can't run anymore, the dude can't get down the field at this point of his career and he's never fully healthy.
Gimme an off season with Juju, Sewell and a Marshall or Bateman type with our 1B pick and we'll see what happens next year if the play calling can be half decent.
I'm not asking for miracles, just how about NOT utter ineptitude?
 
