Things I Heard This Week - What It Means For Ross And What Needs To Happen Next!

This, after winning one stinking game against an asleep at the wheel no show Falcons team to get our record to all of 2-6.

-McDaniel has it all figured out
-Tua has it all figured out
-Weaver has it all figured out
-We have a new offensive scheme
-Grier is a good GM who should stay
-McDaniel is a good head coach who should stay
-Jonah and Grant are on their way to being all-pros
-The team might actually be pretty good
-We shouldn't trade anyone at the deadline because the season is not over and we might have a shot

The first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one. This is a long and ugly full on rebuild. Probably the biggest one in the NFL.

The scary thing is the owner seems to be as irrationally optimistic as a lot of the fans. This is one of the reason things do not seem to change. The other issue is when the owner does make changes, he is not very good with regard to how those changes are made and which people are brought in to try and right the ship, and how the whole thing is organized.

Hopefully Ross, through his binoculars after getting off the private plane and yelling at the driver for being too far away, noticed the fans in aqua with bags over their heads, everyone else wearing purple and cheering for the other guys, and then everyone leaving early except the ones in purple.

Ross needs to realize what this thing is now, and start acting accordingly. There are no quick fixes. This is going to be a 12 step process. If Ross goes for optics and bandaids again, we are going to get the same results. For once we need to act with discipline, patience, and a plan. We need a good GM and a good HC.

Grier and McDaniel cannot get their way with regard to how the rest of the season is handled. They will operate in their own self-interest with a foolish attempt to protect the teams record so it looks better on their resume.

Young guys need to be given playing time. Get them on the field.

Old guys that won't be around next year should certainly be up for consideration at the deadline: Chubb, Rasul Douglas, and Minkah.

Then young guys like Phillips, Waddle, Achane if someone is desperate and wants to substantially over-pay, be open minded at least. Personally Phillips would be the last of the three I would part ways with just because I think he has upside, and is a good kid, the position is important, he is still young and in theory has many years of productivity left, and we might be able to strike a favorable contract with him. Waddle is good, but overpaid for what he is. Achane, we are going to have to pay bigly to keep, and I do not think you want the $ tied up in that position or a guy with that stature, especially for a team in our situation it is almost pointless to have him here anyway as by the time the team is rebuilt Achane will probably be cashed. I am not saying to move them, but just to be open-minded if someone comes to us with a big overpay because they are desperate.

This thing is a long and ugly rebuild. If we act smartly and with patience and discipline and bring in good people, there is hope. If we do more of the same and look for bandaids, and keep bad people or bring in bad people with a bad and unclear organizational structure,expect the same results.
 
I don't think any of that stuff was said. Some on here were happy with the victory. Some thought McDaniel was on to something with his approach that game and hoped he would continue it. Tua looked good and efficient. Defense played with intensity. People were excited we won, and convincingly. People hoped we could continue playing like that, but nobody thought everything was figured out after that Falcons game. People push back when you piss and moan and try to convince them they shouldn't be happy after a win. They don't think everything is figured out, they just want to enjoy a win. You can obviously revel in the fact that we are brought back to reality this week......enjoy.
 
Yeah nobody said any of this. At most the closest to any of these said was started with an “if”such as if mcdaniel’s continues to change the offense however the general consensus was he’d likely revert back to his norm as he did last night.
 
nobody said that stuff and grant is on his way to being a good player. Please send a quote about the all pro comment. Some of you guys just like to pile on when the team sucks to prove you are so smart. Sad that you get enjoyment from that.
 
This thing is a long and ugly rebuild. If we act smartly and with patience and discipline and bring in good people, there is hope.
Yes, Chris Grier has buried this team with his actions and decisions for at least the next few years.

It almost feels intentional.

That said, I don’t know that Stephen Ross wants a strong and passionate personality with a concrete football acumen in that building. He’s hired nothing but yes man sycophants, spineless weasels, failed projects, and dipshart suits to run the football operations. It’s been abysmal.

It hasn’t worked, and it never will work with when you give the keys to the kingdom to those type of people - they only care about their own self-interest(s) and keeping the status quo. It’s just about the paychecks.

For true and meaningful change, Ross needs to hire an experienced football lifer to inject life, better decisions, and has the best interest of the team and organization at heart. That person is the ONE VOICE and VISION for the team, while laying down the blueprint for the foundation.

It HAS TO BE someone truly passionate about football and has an intelligent resume of past success. IT HAS TO BE someone with a PLAN for SUCCESS, and the vision and balls to execute it.

Enough of this “everyone gets along” and sings Kumbaya while holding hands around the team campfire!
 
Quite interesting the posters who are rushing to defend themselves.....hmmmm. Maybe sit this one out and leave the diagnosis to the professionals!!!!!:NUTS:
 
Tough break for Tahj with the fumble.

Get him on the field.
he is in the bucket of players that should be out there now. jason marshall, grant and jason phillips as opposed to benito jones and butler, and a few other guys.
 
100%! Ross has to do it differently. I am worried he won't and look for short term bandaids instead.
 
Tracy Morgan Bullshit GIF by Team Coco
 
nice try. these things were said. there is a difference between enjoying a win, and projecting it into the future, and then acting irrationally because of it. honestly, i could care less about what you think (nothing personal), but i do care what ross thinks, and he thinks the same silly things, and then makes the same bad decisions
 
yeah just what we needed. take the 13th pick in the draft and REACH for a run oriented DT. brilliant move!
 
Is this your way of posting to not deal with the real issues in question in the OP? What would you do as owner? Would you tell Grier to move certain players at the deadline? Would you fire Grier and McDaniel and if so when? What do you want in a new HC and GM?
 
