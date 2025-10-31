Things I Heard This Week.....

This, after winning one stinking game against an asleep at the wheel no show Falcons team to get our record to all of 2-6.



-McDaniel has it all figured out

-Tua has it all figured out

-Weaver has it all figured out

-We have a new offensive scheme

-Grier is a good GM who should stay

-McDaniel is a good head coach who should stay

-Jonah and Grant are on their way to being all-pros

-The team might actually be pretty good

-We shouldn't trade anyone at the deadline because the season is not over and we might have a shot



The first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one. This is a long and ugly full on rebuild. Probably the biggest one in the NFL.



The scary thing is the owner seems to be as irrationally optimistic as a lot of the fans. This is one of the reason things do not seem to change. The other issue is when the owner does make changes, he is not very good with regard to how those changes are made and which people are brought in to try and right the ship, and how the whole thing is organized.



Hopefully Ross, through his binoculars after getting off the private plane and yelling at the driver for being too far away, noticed the fans in aqua with bags over their heads, everyone else wearing purple and cheering for the other guys, and then everyone leaving early except the ones in purple.



Ross needs to realize what this thing is now, and start acting accordingly. There are no quick fixes. This is going to be a 12 step process. If Ross goes for optics and bandaids again, we are going to get the same results. For once we need to act with discipline, patience, and a plan. We need a good GM and a good HC.



Grier and McDaniel cannot get their way with regard to how the rest of the season is handled. They will operate in their own self-interest with a foolish attempt to protect the teams record so it looks better on their resume.



Young guys need to be given playing time. Get them on the field.



Old guys that won't be around next year should certainly be up for consideration at the deadline: Chubb, Rasul Douglas, and Minkah.



Then young guys like Phillips, Waddle, Achane if someone is desperate and wants to substantially over-pay, be open minded at least. Personally Phillips would be the last of the three I would part ways with just because I think he has upside, and is a good kid, the position is important, he is still young and in theory has many years of productivity left, and we might be able to strike a favorable contract with him. Waddle is good, but overpaid for what he is. Achane, we are going to have to pay bigly to keep, and I do not think you want the $ tied up in that position or a guy with that stature, especially for a team in our situation it is almost pointless to have him here anyway as by the time the team is rebuilt Achane will probably be cashed. I am not saying to move them, but just to be open-minded if someone comes to us with a big overpay because they are desperate.



This thing is a long and ugly rebuild. If we act smartly and with patience and discipline and bring in good people, there is hope. If we do more of the same and look for bandaids, and keep bad people or bring in bad people with a bad and unclear organizational structure,expect the same results.