Things I know, Things I think, and Things I hope for Week 4

Things I know:
- The Bengals are desperate for a win, and they think they have a great opportunity to beat us (I have a former player on their team - They are confident)
- The Bengals have a number of significant advantages on us this week.
- The Dolphins are tired and beat up. A win will take Miami playing with heart
- The Bengals OL can't protect Burrow and has been a mess this season. He's taking way too many hits.
- At this point, going 4-0 into the teeth of one of the hardest parts of our schedule would be absolutely EPIC for the Miami Dolphins
- If McDaniel can give us a brilliant scheme it can go a long way into helping us get through this difficult situation
Things I think:
- Miami will play a lot of Cover Zero look anytime the Bengals come out in 3 or 4 WR sets.
- Despite being tired and sore, I wont be surprised to see us blitz more from our various schemes this week than any other.
- Tua will play
- Waddle may not play
- This is one of the most significant games on our schedule this year, and if we can find a way to win it GREAT things can follow.
Things I hope:
- That our players can rest up and hydrate enough to play a solid 4 quarters vs the Bengals
- That we don't handicap ourselves by starting off slow and void trying to win the game late (We may not have the juice to do it)
- That Waddle Tua and X can all play at full speed.
- That this week we total over 5 sacks
- That this week we rush for over 150 yards
- That Tua continues to play well and shuts up the nay-sayers.
