 Things I know, Things I think, and Things I hope for Week 4 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Things I know, Things I think, and Things I hope for Week 4

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,074
Reaction score
6,499
Location
SO CAL
Things I know:
- The Bengals are desperate for a win, and they think they have a great opportunity to beat us (I have a former player on their team - They are confident)
- The Bengals have a number of significant advantages on us this week.
- The Dolphins are tired and beat up. A win will take Miami playing with heart
- The Bengals OL can't protect Burrow and has been a mess this season. He's taking way too many hits.
- At this point, going 4-0 into the teeth of one of the hardest parts of our schedule would be absolutely EPIC for the Miami Dolphins
- If McDaniel can give us a brilliant scheme it can go a long way into helping us get through this difficult situation

Things I think:
- Miami will play a lot of Cover Zero look anytime the Bengals come out in 3 or 4 WR sets.
- Despite being tired and sore, I wont be surprised to see us blitz more from our various schemes this week than any other.
- Tua will play
- Waddle may not play
- This is one of the most significant games on our schedule this year, and if we can find a way to win it GREAT things can follow.

Things I hope:
- That our players can rest up and hydrate enough to play a solid 4 quarters vs the Bengals
- That we don't handicap ourselves by starting off slow and void trying to win the game late (We may not have the juice to do it)
- That Waddle Tua and X can all play at full speed.
- That this week we total over 5 sacks
- That this week we rush for over 150 yards
- That Tua continues to play well and shuts up the nay-sayers.


Snowman.jpg
 
Last edited:
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,524
Reaction score
11,543
Location
San Antonio
Watching close to reactions on the sidelines when the other half of the team is on the field…and paying attention to who congratulates who when they come off the field…this team is together. There’s no us (offense) against them (defense) and vice versa. I would assume McD’s new locker configuration and team mentality has buffed this a bit. Really feels like a real “TEAM.”

Any given week, one side will have a chance to pick up the other, and they’re all about it. With a coalesced team playing team ball, coupled with the staff and talent we have, you’re never out of it. I really hope they can overcome the physical and mental weariness from last game, I believe the team as a whole has the character.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,554
Reaction score
37,938
Location
Bahamas
DOLFANMIKE said:
Things I know:
- The Bengals are desperate for a win, and they think they have a great opportunity to beat us (I have a former player on their team - They are confident)
- The Bengals have a number of significant advantages on us this week.
- The Dolphins are tired and beat up. A win will take Miami playing with heart
- The Bengals OL can't protect Burrow and has been a mess this season. He's taking way too many hits.
- At this point, going 4-0 into the teeth of one of the hardest parts of our schedule would be absolutely EPIC for the Miami Dolphins

Things I think:
- Miami will play a lot of Cover Zero look anytime the Bengals come out in 3 or 4 WR sets.
- Despite being tired and sore, I wont be surprised to see us blitz more from our various schemes this week than any other.
- Tua will play
- Waddle may not play
- This is one of the most significant games on our schedule this year, and if we can find a way to win it GREAT things can follow.

Things I hope:
- That our players can rest up and hydrate enough to play a solid 4 quarters vs the Bengals
- That we don't handicap ourselves by starting off slow and void trying to win the game late (We may not have the juice to do it)
- That Waddle Tua and X can all play at full speed.
- That this week we total over 5 sacks
- That this week we rush for over 150 yards
- That Tua continues to play well and shuts up the nay-sayers.


View attachment 119488
Click to expand...
Seriously though.

All good points @DOLFANMIKE

Just hope due to Sunday's game they don't come out flat against the Bengals at home. McDaniel has to coach them up.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
12,320
Reaction score
43,284
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
The offense needs sustained drives to give the defense some rest. The offense is going to have to carry the team this game because I don’t see this tired defense playing at a high level for the entirety of the game.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,943
Reaction score
111,709
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I don’t see us running for 100 yards, let alone 150 though one can always hope.
Give me a win anyway we can have it and go rest for a while
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,117
Reaction score
12,653
DOLFANMIKE said:
Things I know:
- The Bengals are desperate for a win, and they think they have a great opportunity to beat us (I have a former player on their team - They are confident)
- The Bengals have a number of significant advantages on us this week.
- The Dolphins are tired and beat up. A win will take Miami playing with heart
- The Bengals OL can't protect Burrow and has been a mess this season. He's taking way too many hits.
- At this point, going 4-0 into the teeth of one of the hardest parts of our schedule would be absolutely EPIC for the Miami Dolphins

Things I think:
- Miami will play a lot of Cover Zero look anytime the Bengals come out in 3 or 4 WR sets.
- Despite being tired and sore, I wont be surprised to see us blitz more from our various schemes this week than any other.
- Tua will play
- Waddle may not play
- This is one of the most significant games on our schedule this year, and if we can find a way to win it GREAT things can follow.

Things I hope:
- That our players can rest up and hydrate enough to play a solid 4 quarters vs the Bengals
- That we don't handicap ourselves by starting off slow and void trying to win the game late (We may not have the juice to do it)
- That Waddle Tua and X can all play at full speed.
- That this week we total over 5 sacks
- That this week we rush for over 150 yards
- That Tua continues to play well and shuts up the nay-sayers.


View attachment 119488
Click to expand...

Things I know > Odds are a Miami loss.
Things I think I know > The O will have to win this game. They should be rested
Things I hope > a Miami win
 
A

AT Dolphin

Practice Squad
Joined
Aug 7, 2022
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Age
55
Location
Rhode Island
Expect the several of the back up players to get rotated in more often especially on defense.
Expecting to see more of Sam E., AVG, Eric Rowe, & Trey Flowers. Maybe we get to see Tindall?
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2012
Messages
1,628
Reaction score
694
Age
66
Location
SC.
I have never played football. How tough is it physically after last Sunday?
I have heard players play it down as not a big deal.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,138
Reaction score
2,364
We can and we will win.

Tua and our offense must help control the TOP to 35 minutes or more. That should give our defense a better chance in the 4th quarter. We must find creative ways to get our running game going. It may have to start with Hill/Waddle/Ingold. Even if we have to use the wildcat, end around or shovel pass. We must control down and distance and give our defense longer periods of rest. We MAN up and we win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom