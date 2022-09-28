Things I know, Things I think, and Things I hope for Week 4

- The Bengals are desperate for a win, and they think they have a great opportunity to beat us (I have a former player on their team - They are confident)- The Bengals have a number of significant advantages on us this week.- The Dolphins are tired and beat up. A win will take Miami playing with heart- The Bengals OL can't protect Burrow and has been a mess this season. He's taking way too many hits.- At this point, going 4-0 into the teeth of one of the hardest parts of our schedule would be absolutely EPIC for the Miami Dolphins- If McDaniel can give us a brilliant scheme it can go a long way into helping us get through this difficult situation- Miami will play a lot of Cover Zero look anytime the Bengals come out in 3 or 4 WR sets.- Despite being tired and sore, I wont be surprised to see us blitz more from our various schemes this week than any other.- Tua will play- Waddle may not play- This is one of the most significant games on our schedule this year, and if we can find a way to win it GREAT things can follow.- That our players can rest up and hydrate enough to play a solid 4 quarters vs the Bengals- That we don't handicap ourselves by starting off slow and void trying to win the game late (We may not have the juice to do it)- That Waddle Tua and X can all play at full speed.- That this week we total over 5 sacks- That this week we rush for over 150 yards- That Tua continues to play well and shuts up the nay-sayers.