Things that bother me a little

I know this was a first year with our new coaching staff, but looking at how these games are going, Miami very well could have been a huge player in post-season.



Two things, and only two things stopped us from being at worst the 2nd seed, and at best the #1 seed.



If not for the immense injuries (or in the case of Jones, the will to come back to help his team when they needed him) in the secondary, and the injuries to Tua, I really think only the 49ers and on a smaller scale Chiefs could have possibly stopped Miami this year from winning the SB.



I know that most of the "Keeping it real" bunch will tell us that Miami was not that good, or at best not there yet, but actually they were.



Miami went 3-0, before we lost Tua against the Bengals, and they lost 3 in a row. Not one of those games (Yes including the Bengals game) made me feel we would not have won if Tua had been still healthy.



The Defense was not great, but worse was how underwhelming our backups were. Either Tua is that awesome, that we have the most dangerous receivers in football, or our backups were far from ready for prime time...I believe a bit of both.



Tua comes back, and the winning begins again, though I think that cheap bodyslam by the Bengals D-player hurt Tua, he was not the same QB after receiving his actual 1st concussion vs the Bengals. Even with Tua not being 100%, If the defense had helped the offense, Miami might have still won 12 to 14 games at least. That puts us in position to host most to possibly all the post-season games.



Miami wants to be in the playoffs and do huge damage on 2023? GET YOUR MAN at DC (No matter the price), evaluate the defense and make sure

to bring in actual players you can count on. Second, and maybe more important (At least equally), make sure the line is once and for all us sound pass-blocking, even when our star Tackle is hurt again.



I am aware of Tua maybe being an issue as far as injuries, but of what I have seen, it's been more bad luck the being injury prone.