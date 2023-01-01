 Things That Need To Be Said | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Things That Need To Be Said

There’s one thing that I’m sure of. And that is that me and a few others here on this site know more about how football works than most of you here. I’m positive about that

A few months back I posted that we should seriously consider trading Mike G by the deadline for CB help because we needed it. I’m also smart enough to know we wouldn’t be getting an all pro but should be able to secure at least quality depth. Well…..the idiot flamers came out in droves and tried to bury me over the suggestion. And guess what? Ever since then the same posters are crying to get rid of MG. I’ll allow you to apologize if you even have a backbone
Ok, enough about that loser of a player

Let’s talk another loser everyone defended to death. Mike McDaniel. Anyone who’s anyone who knows an ounce about football could see this guy was a child in a toy store playing offensive coordinator. I’m actually convinced he’s more in love calling plays than over seeing
I told you over and over and over again that he is incapable of calling plays, YET, most of you crawled out from under your rocks and cried for his defense. “Oh, he’s a first year HC and he’ll improve blah blah blah”
And not only that but the same posters flamed me to death again

Listen people, I post this stuff because I have your best interest at heart and I care about this team and I know how the NFL works and know more than the average person

Not only was I right on his bad play calling, refusing to run, refusing to adjust he can’t manage timeouts and get plays into the offense week after a week after week. He’s learned nothing!

Today he kept calling long pass after long pass when you could clearly see on tv the defense were playing deep and back from the start of the game. And of course…no adjustments made. Instead we got a fourth and 16 throw five yards deep. Classic
BwaaaWaaaHaaaa

Anyway, after this season its time to give McD his walking papers. He will never be HC material. Get over it
Grier needs to be fired and enough said on that moron

We need Sean Payton. We need to do what it takes to land him. I don’t care how many draft picks it will take I would do it for his 10 years of stability
Not only that, let him pick his own GM
This needs to happen this off-season
If Ross had enough balls to lure Harbaugh while we already had a coach then have enough balls to get a real HC who knows what it takes

This second half collapse? You get fired for shit like this, no question
At the end of the day this team is screwed if we keep McD and Grier at the helm because we have no picks and no cash
At least with Payton you have no picks but you recover with him

And the posters who cried for Skylar???? Haha, probably same posters who I mentioned earlier
 
EasyRider said:
McDaniel and his love of the deep pass, while exciting, is not good football. It's going to get him fired. He's stubborn as a mule.
 
EasyRider said:
But he’s the “best HC we’ve had since Shula and it’s not even close”
 
Loyd Christmas said:
It’s also McDaniels fault Bridgetrash threw a pick 6 and Sanders missed a fg. Those had nothing to do with loss. Or playing with with a 4th string left tackle. Easy Clown definitely thinks he’s the smartest person in the room
I think you have to take a step back. Did you see the graphic they put up that we are last in the league in 10+ play drives w only 19 before today? This speaks to bigger picture about the play caller / game planning. Yep, we hit a lot of big plays. And then there are days when we don’t. But either way you’re losing TOP, allowing the other team to wear your D down etc. Not a sustainable formula. Big issues
 
What’s funny about all of this is, I bet we win next week and patriots lose to bills and we make the playoffs. Granted the atmosphere will be “oh great we’re going to get embarrassed”. This is what we’ve done twice in 22 years.
 
EasyRider said:
After Payton’s first losing streak you’d be calling for his head too. Rinse, repeat.
 
EasyRider said:
Back in February when I said McDaniel was not an alphamale leader and would not last 2 years, you flamed me just for posting my thoughts. When did you change your opinion of him?
 
