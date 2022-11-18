 Things to see at Hard Rock Stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Things to see at Hard Rock Stadium

Jay131866

Jay131866

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 24, 2005
Messages
1,033
Reaction score
565
Location
Rochester, NY - Atlantic
Flying in to take the family to their first game against the Packers...Are there any areas/things inside or outside the stadium that we should def go check out while we are there?

I'm bringing 2 kids with me (6 and 8), and going to try and arrive early to check it all out. Just trying to plan out where to go once we get there. I've been to Hard Rock a couple of times but not in awhile. Thanks!
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Mad Dog bites!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2011
Messages
5,520
Reaction score
7,054
Age
50
Location
Lake Mary, Fl
There's nothing around the stadium so don't look too hang out or find a hotel right by it. Go elsewhere.

I enjoy walking through the tailgating area. The smells of all the food and seeing all the games families and friends are playing is nice. They typically have things going on around the store where the kids can play games and win prizes. Go in early and let the kids see the players warming up. Most of the time the worries are cool and will let you take them down to the front to get close to the front row and see them up close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom