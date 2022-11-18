Things to see at Hard Rock Stadium

Jay131866
Flying in to take the family to their first game against the Packers...Are there any areas/things inside or outside the stadium that we should def go check out while we are there?
I'm bringing 2 kids with me (6 and 8), and going to try and arrive early to check it all out. Just trying to plan out where to go once we get there. I've been to Hard Rock a couple of times but not in awhile. Thanks!
