Things to watch for at each position:

Decided I would be looking at this year a little bit different. Want to see how players and the coaches will be adapting to another year in the offensive and defensive systems. Let me know if you guys have any other things that you are looking out for this year.



DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS​ We know that Tua is accurate, we know that he can hit the inseam and his anticipation is uncanny. If we know that, TEAMS know that as well. Last year what we saw is 7 great reads followed by a duck throw to some corner that somehow missed the interception in the middle of the field.



I'm looking forward to Tua's awareness of defensive reads & how he's prepared to take the next step on outside routes.



DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS​ The inside/outside zone runs are great. How do we make teams wary of third and short? Big issue last year. I am looking to see development and fear in other teams on run plays designated on third and short.



DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS​ Who will be stepping up as the 3rd WR? I want to see more EZ bubble screens, more outside Hill/Waddle routes and middle play by Berrios. Some deep balls to Wilson Jr as well.



DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)​ Julian Hills development as the TE1 for the future. I think this kid has it. But will be interesting to see also Smythe's involvement in the passing game.



DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN​ I think I feel better about this group more than most on this forum. Continuity, health, and Jackson will be important. Think the guard spot will be a patch job, and I expect to see Eich buried on the depth chart.



DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS​ The next step is NEEDED if this team is going to make a playoff run. I am concerned that Phillips is very good but not elite. Same concern for Ogbah and Chubb. This group needs to get to the QB. If not, we will be a good but not great team.



DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES​ Run game stoppers, love this group. Not looking at them to make sacks, but I'm looking at this group to win the trenches every week.



DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS​ Stopping run Qbs, throws to RBs out of backfield, and a balanced approach is good enough for me.



DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS​ More interceptions from this group, Howard's hopefully non-regression, and some good PBUs. Will Cam Smith be involved earlier and often?



DOLPHINS SAFETIES​ Holland as the main focus of the defensive backs. Jones recovery, and the play of the second safety.



DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS​ Jake Bailey's play. I did not like him in NE. If BB doesn't like you as part of the special teams, it means something. Hopefully he can bounce back to form.

Jason Sanders on 40-50 range kicks. Hopeful for a bounce back year.