Things to watch for at each position:

Decided I would be looking at this year a little bit different. Want to see how players and the coaches will be adapting to another year in the offensive and defensive systems. Let me know if you guys have any other things that you are looking out for this year.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS​

We know that Tua is accurate, we know that he can hit the inseam and his anticipation is uncanny. If we know that, TEAMS know that as well. Last year what we saw is 7 great reads followed by a duck throw to some corner that somehow missed the interception in the middle of the field.

I'm looking forward to Tua's awareness of defensive reads & how he's prepared to take the next step on outside routes.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS​

The inside/outside zone runs are great. How do we make teams wary of third and short? Big issue last year. I am looking to see development and fear in other teams on run plays designated on third and short.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS​

Who will be stepping up as the 3rd WR? I want to see more EZ bubble screens, more outside Hill/Waddle routes and middle play by Berrios. Some deep balls to Wilson Jr as well.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)​

Julian Hills development as the TE1 for the future. I think this kid has it. But will be interesting to see also Smythe's involvement in the passing game.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN​

I think I feel better about this group more than most on this forum. Continuity, health, and Jackson will be important. Think the guard spot will be a patch job, and I expect to see Eich buried on the depth chart.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS​

The next step is NEEDED if this team is going to make a playoff run. I am concerned that Phillips is very good but not elite. Same concern for Ogbah and Chubb. This group needs to get to the QB. If not, we will be a good but not great team.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES​

Run game stoppers, love this group. Not looking at them to make sacks, but I'm looking at this group to win the trenches every week.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS​

Stopping run Qbs, throws to RBs out of backfield, and a balanced approach is good enough for me.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS​

More interceptions from this group, Howard's hopefully non-regression, and some good PBUs. Will Cam Smith be involved earlier and often?

DOLPHINS SAFETIES​

Holland as the main focus of the defensive backs. Jones recovery, and the play of the second safety.

DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS​

Jake Bailey's play. I did not like him in NE. If BB doesn't like you as part of the special teams, it means something. Hopefully he can bounce back to form.
Jason Sanders on 40-50 range kicks. Hopeful for a bounce back year.
 
Good stuff. I’d like to see us better in short yardage on 3rd and 4th downs too. Agree that Eich isn’t it and will lose his job - if he even starts the season as a no 1.

Since we don’t have that safety blanket for Tua in our TE group yet, I think Berrios is going to emerge as that late-career Nat Moore did for Marino while Duper and Clayton were doing all the long ball stuff (Hill and Waddle). Berrios is going to be a chain-mover underneath I think.

More Ingold too - more touches.

I think J Phillips is outstanding. We have good edge players and our LBs get to the QB some as well in Baker and Ginko.

X is healthy - will have a good year. Fingers crossed we get Ramsey back at some point.
 
Making pretend injury is not crucial, the top aspect of our game that gives me anxiety is our putting pressure on QBs.

Waaaaay too many times last year I remember thinking, "Well, any QB will beat you with that amount of time." Phillips needs to step into dominating, not just sprinkling. Chubb needs to step up & play his worth.
 
Making pretend injury is not crucial, the top aspect of our game that gives me anxiety is our putting pressure on QBs.

Waaaaay too many times last year I remember thinking, "Well, any QB will beat you with that amount of time." Phillips needs to step into dominating, not just sprinkling. Chubb needs to step up & play his worth.
Completely agree. So bad last year we had zero blitz and it still didn't work at all last year. I'm not ready to crown anyone in that group as elite until I see it. Hopefully it will be the biggest point of emphasis for Fangio.
 
Completely agree. So bad last year we had zero blitz and it still didn't work at all last year. I'm not ready to crown anyone in that group as elite until I see it. Hopefully it will be the biggest point of emphasis for Fangio.
Didn’t our pass rush get home more regularly after we got Chubb? I feel like we were around 4 sacks per game after we got him and about half that prior ?
 
Another thing to watch is the maturation of our HC and OC (same guy):

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE GAME CALLING​

Taking FGs when they can give you a 9-point lead late in a game (see Pitt) vs going for it type decisions need to be better this year. Not reaching for points such as 2-pt plays early in games as well.

Getting the plays in faster and not having to burn timeouts in both halves just about every week is crucial. We rarely had a full compliment in either half in any game last year.

Coaching up the guys so we avoid so many pre snap penalties - delays, illegal motion, false starts etc and NOT leading the league in them this year is important for sustaining drives and scoring points. The exclamation point on how bad this was last year played out in the Minny game where we went from 1st and goal at the 2 to 4th and 40+ from the Minny 45 on the heels of a million dumb penalties. Teams that win the SB rarely shoot themselves in the feet as often as we did last year. NEED TO IMPROVE HERE

McCoach did a lot of good stuff - I expect that to be even better w another year this personnel plus some new pieces. In-game adjustments when things aren’t working - will we get better this season? Something to watch.

Lastly, our ST coach - if we still give up chunky kick and punt returns on a regular basis while not getting any of our own (until the Wilson one in the playoff game - good time for it - I’ll give them that), does this guy make it through the season? Many here were surprised he wasn’t fired after the season
 
