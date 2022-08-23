Things to watch for in the Preseason Finale

I was just thinking of some of the things I'd like to see in our last preseason game and thought it might make an interesting thread.



So, in no particular order here is my list:



- I'd like to see better snaps. The C to QB transition has been erratic at best and for a timing based offense a bad snap throws things off.



- I'd like to see some improvement in the short yardage rushing game. While busting out a big gainer is exciting, I'm not interested in that as much as getting 3 yards when we need 2, or 2 yards when we need 1. Show me some power RBs and OL.



- I'd like to see Ezukanma get some 1st quarter snaps. Lets see his rapport with the 1's or 2's.



- By the same token, I need to see more Cam Goode, Gustin, Riley, and Crossen in the first half.



- Teddy needs more snaps. Reach for the Skylar has been fun to watch, but if Bridgewater is going to be our backup, he needs to shake that rust off.



- I want to see McDaniel in a challenge situation, or how he handles a shit call from the refs. I like a coach that works the refs on the sideline as opposed to a guy that has his nose buried in the playsheet. (Ive liked what ive seen so far btw, just need more coachcam.)



Im sure ill think of more, feel free to add to the list, Im curious what everyone else is looking for.