Things Tua needs to work on in the offseason...

While Tua has pretty much improved in every single metric that matters this season, I also believe there's alot of room for improvement. Now I'm much more of a numbers guy than a X and Os type and to be quite frank, analysing QBs with numbers after such a low sample size is quite a useless endeavor... So I asked the question to someone I felt was the best person for the job. @Pachyderm_Wave
Want to make clear that this specifically about Tua, and not about who's fault it is, how can the Fins surround him better or any of that stuff, I'd really like for this thread to be about actual insights into what Tua needs to be better at, mechanics, reads, I mean what ever you can think of...
About the INT in the Saints game:
"The INT was not his best decision since he had Waddle open right there. But Tua has always made those mistakes. That’s why Saban wouldn’t start him over Hurts."
This reminded me of a couple of times where the announcers said Tua looked like he was getting bored out there. Contrary to what alot of people believe, Tua was a very aggressive QB in college, but his skillset is also perfect for the type of offense the Fins were running during the streak. He was executing it to a tee until the Jets game where he started to take alot more sub-optimal shots down the field and this has stuck.
Im really only speculating here but that pretty much aligns to when the dink donk Tua narrative started to take hold. Tua has stated many times he doesnt pay attention to the media but at the same time, the guy is such a competitor that I could see him trying to prove these narratives wrong. It must pretty much suck to have to deal with these kind of game plans sometimes but I feel like at some point, Tua tried to be more than the game manager the team needed him to be and it cost him... Weather that stemmed from boredom of outside pressure, he hurt himself and the team there.
2 Things Tua needs to work on:
"There’s two areas that Tua must focus on and work to improve in order to take the next step and become a better player.
First, he has to get better at throwing on the run. Too many times he throws the ball on the ground at the feet of his receiver in these instances. Not acceptable. This has to change. I think this is where you see the downside of being right handed and throwing left handed.
Secondly, the passes that sail high downfield. The cause of this is improper weight transfer. When you don’t transfer your weight properly, passes sail high.
Tua still has room for improvement. These are the two areas that he can control that are the key to getting better. He can’t control what happens with the offensive line, coaching, and personnel.
This is also where I don’t believe Miami’s coaches can help him. He’s going to have to seek this tutelage outside of the organization in the off-season."
Those answers were before the Titans game, as a follow up, I asked what he thought about the bad weather game and if Tua had ever played in one:
"I don’t think the weather was as much of a factor as the two areas of improvement I just mentioned. Those are things that are his weaknesses that must improve no matter the weather. They are there regardless of weather."
I'd really like to know your thoughts on this and if you think there are other warts he could work on in the off-season.
