Things Tua needs to work on in the offseason...

Decision-making is something I feel he needs to work on. It seemed like he threw a pick every other game and usually followed it up with a good drive but still. He was a game manager this season and if you're going to be a game manager you can't also throw so many bone headed picks and put your team in a hole. His decision-making on 3rd down in particular was troubling.



His completion % and QB rating on 1st down 72.1% and 94.7 rating on 2nd down it was 68.6% and 90.5 and on 3rd down it dipped to 60.8% and a mediocre 80.5 rating. Sure maybe some of that is probably because we were in 3rd and long a lot this season but still I feel that's a decision-making problem. I don't know if this can be fixed with watching film in the off season or doing some kind of drills but it needs to be fixed



He needs to throw to Mike G and Parker this entire off-season he needs to dream about throwing to them and in his leisure time he needs to pop in Madden and throw to them. They need to build some chemistry because both those guys were ghost for long stretches and Tua is partly to blame. There are different types of open in the NFL some guys use quickness like Waddle and some guys use body positioning. Parker and Mike use their body and Tua needs to trust them more because having the offense run through Waddle isn't going to cut it when we face a good team that can take Waddle out.