Things Tua needs to work on in the offseason...

While Tua has pretty much improved in every single metric that matters this season, I also believe there's alot of room for improvement. Now I'm much more of a numbers guy than a X and Os type and to be quite frank, analysing QBs with numbers after such a low sample size is quite a useless endeavor... So I asked the question to someone I felt was the best person for the job. @Pachyderm_Wave

Want to make clear that this specifically about Tua, and not about who's fault it is, how can the Fins surround him better or any of that stuff, I'd really like for this thread to be about actual insights into what Tua needs to be better at, mechanics, reads, I mean what ever you can think of...

About the INT in the Saints game:

"The INT was not his best decision since he had Waddle open right there. But Tua has always made those mistakes. That’s why Saban wouldn’t start him over Hurts."

This reminded me of a couple of times where the announcers said Tua looked like he was getting bored out there. Contrary to what alot of people believe, Tua was a very aggressive QB in college, but his skillset is also perfect for the type of offense the Fins were running during the streak. He was executing it to a tee until the Jets game where he started to take alot more sub-optimal shots down the field and this has stuck.

Im really only speculating here but that pretty much aligns to when the dink donk Tua narrative started to take hold. Tua has stated many times he doesnt pay attention to the media but at the same time, the guy is such a competitor that I could see him trying to prove these narratives wrong. It must pretty much suck to have to deal with these kind of game plans sometimes but I feel like at some point, Tua tried to be more than the game manager the team needed him to be and it cost him... Weather that stemmed from boredom of outside pressure, he hurt himself and the team there.

2 Things Tua needs to work on:

"There’s two areas that Tua must focus on and work to improve in order to take the next step and become a better player.

First, he has to get better at throwing on the run. Too many times he throws the ball on the ground at the feet of his receiver in these instances. Not acceptable. This has to change. I think this is where you see the downside of being right handed and throwing left handed.

Secondly, the passes that sail high downfield. The cause of this is improper weight transfer. When you don’t transfer your weight properly, passes sail high.

Tua still has room for improvement. These are the two areas that he can control that are the key to getting better. He can’t control what happens with the offensive line, coaching, and personnel.

This is also where I don’t believe Miami’s coaches can help him. He’s going to have to seek this tutelage outside of the organization in the off-season."

Those answers were before the Titans game, as a follow up, I asked what he thought about the bad weather game and if Tua had ever played in one:

"I don’t think the weather was as much of a factor as the two areas of improvement I just mentioned. Those are things that are his weaknesses that must improve no matter the weather. They are there regardless of weather."

I'd really like to know your thoughts on this and if you think there are other warts he could work on in the off-season.

I'm not so sure the dink and dunk label for Tua started this year. This was a pretty big topic ever since he started playing last year. I distinctively remember having these conversations last year.

As far as the points of improvement, I think those are fair points. But he better learn to throw without having to shift that weight because he very rarely has a clean enough pocket to allow for perfect mechanics. Was the throws you looked at that sailed in clean pockets or was he scrambling?
 
I'm not so sure the dink and dunk label for Tua started this year. This was a pretty big topic ever since he started playing last year. I distinctively remember having these conversations last year.

As far as the points of improvement, I think those are fair points. But he better learn to throw without having to shift that weight because he very rarely has a clean enough pocket to allow for perfect mechanics. Was the throws you looked at that sailed in clean pockets or was he scrambling?
Those weren't my views, they were from someone who's forgotten more about football than I will ever know... Like he said, these are things he has to work on regardless of the OL situation, so i assume he saw something he didnt like in there...
 
I've noticed on a few interceptions that Tua has thrown flat-footed. Not sure if he didn't have a chance tho step into his throws or not.

The boredom claim is odd. For that stretch of 5-6 games, Tua really couldn't have played much better.

I think defenses have adjusted and that's why Tua is taking more chances.

Throwing on the run isn't a strength. I'm not sure how you improve there, other than through repetition.
 
Those weren't my views, they were from someone who's forgotten more about football than I will ever know... Like he said, these are things he has to work on regardless of the OL situation, so i assume he saw something he didnt like in there...
Oh ok. I wonder if the passes he was talking about that sailed were from clean pockets or not
 
Decision-making is something I feel he needs to work on. It seemed like he threw a pick every other game and usually followed it up with a good drive but still. He was a game manager this season and if you're going to be a game manager you can't also throw so many bone headed picks and put your team in a hole. His decision-making on 3rd down in particular was troubling.

His completion % and QB rating on 1st down 72.1% and 94.7 rating on 2nd down it was 68.6% and 90.5 and on 3rd down it dipped to 60.8% and a mediocre 80.5 rating. Sure maybe some of that is probably because we were in 3rd and long a lot this season but still I feel that's a decision-making problem. I don't know if this can be fixed with watching film in the off season or doing some kind of drills but it needs to be fixed

He needs to throw to Mike G and Parker this entire off-season he needs to dream about throwing to them and in his leisure time he needs to pop in Madden and throw to them. They need to build some chemistry because both those guys were ghost for long stretches and Tua is partly to blame. There are different types of open in the NFL some guys use quickness like Waddle and some guys use body positioning. Parker and Mike use their body and Tua needs to trust them more because having the offense run through Waddle isn't going to cut it when we face a good team that can take Waddle out.
 
I've noticed on a few interceptions that Tua has thrown flat-footed. Not sure if he didn't have a chance tho step into his throws or not.

The boredom claim is odd. For that stretch of 5-6 games, Tua really couldn't have played much better.

I think defenses have adjusted and that's why Tua is taking more chances.

Throwing on the run isn't a strength. I'm not sure how you improve there, other than through repetition.
The boredom claim is mine... I think the fact he was much more aggressive in college coupled with the latest narative that he could only throw 2 yards to the left might have left him trying to prove people wrong... Either way, that was my take, not his...
 
I've noticed on a few interceptions that Tua has thrown flat-footed. Not sure if he didn't have a chance tho step into his throws or not.

The boredom claim is odd. For that stretch of 5-6 games, Tua really couldn't have played much better.

I think defenses have adjusted and that's why Tua is taking more chances.

Throwing on the run isn't a strength. I'm not sure how you improve there, other than through repetition.
Tua could have played much better. In those stretch of 7 games, he didn't throw for over 300 yards once. He didn't throw over 2 TDs in any of those games. Hell, even in the ATL game when he had 4 TDs, he threw for under 300 yards. Tua has only passed 300 yards 1 time this season, which should be surprising since we barely ever run the football. With how much we pass, you would think he could accomplish that much more often.

Yeah I understand the play calling has something to do with this but if you watch the breakdowns this year, the OCs do call lots of plays with receivers downfield, he just either doesn't throw there or he's running for his life. But still, 1 game over 300 yards? We won those games more from defensive domination and Tua doing not much to mess it up. If you can't get better than that, that's a pretty bad expectation
 
He needs to throw to Mike G and Parker this entire off-season he needs to dream about throwing to them and in his leisure time he needs to pop in Madden and throw to them. They need to build some chemistry because both those guys were ghost for long stretches and Tua is partly to blame. There are different types of open in the NFL some guys use quickness like Waddle and some guys use body positioning. Parker and Mike use their body and Tua needs to trust them more because having the offense run through Waddle isn't going to cut it when we face a good team that can take Waddle out.
I disagree with this part... Well at least from a birds view perspective... Sure if you want to maximize the offense as is, get Tua throwing to those guys all offseason... But if you want to upgrade the offense to score more points, then go get receivers that fit with your QB. Outside of Waddle, this receiving group has zero upside on a catch. They catch the ball and the play ends there and then.

The premise that a QB needs to emphasize ball security while also needing to force feed WRs who dont separate is flawed...
 
I disagree with this part... Well at least from a birds view perspective... Sure if you want to maximize the offense as is, get Tua throwing to those guys all offseason... But if you want to upgrade the offense to score more points, then go get receivers that fit with your QB. Outside of Waddle, this receiving group has zero upside on a catch. They catch the ball and the play ends there and then.

The premise that a QB needs to emphasize ball security while also needing to force feed WRs who dont separate is flawed...
Well yes I agree if you can get receivers who better fit the strengths of the QB you do that. I was basing my response on the fact that we have Chris Grier so I assumed improving the team and making life easier for the QB was not an option.
 
I didn’t read your entire post; however I recall Tua throwing 5 ints in practice to begin the year and being eviscerated by many. I believe conditions were wet that day just like this past Sunday. Anyway, redundant point as he himself acknowledged he needs to improve there.

Otherwise, he still needs to work on his mechanics while under pressure. He throws a nice catchable ball, but with his awful INT vs TENN I noticed he was very flat footed. He will get better with time.
 
Tua could have played much better. In those stretch of 7 games, he didn't throw for over 300 yards once. He didn't throw over 2 TDs in any of those games. Hell, even in the ATL game when he had 4 TDs, he threw for under 300 yards. Tua has only passed 300 yards 1 time this season, which should be surprising since we barely ever run the football. With how much we pass, you would think he could accomplish that much more often.

Yeah I understand the play calling has something to do with this but if you watch the breakdowns this year, the OCs do call lots of plays with receivers downfield, he just either doesn't throw there or he's running for his life. But still, 1 game over 300 yards? We won those games more from defensive domination and Tua doing not much to mess it up. If you can't get better than that, that's a pretty bad expectation
Well, the scheme is clearly designed for Tua to get the ball out quickly. In that regard, he has mostly been really strong, making those quick decisions and being accurate.

I do think his decision making needs to improve. Not sure what he saw on that New Orleans interception, while Waddle was open.

There's room for improvement, but I think the deep routes are more a product of not having time to throw.
 
