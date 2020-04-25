Think about it for a minute guys...

I know a lot of you wanted one of the top running backs and so did I. I was really upset as one after another went off the board. I then started to realize where our coach came from and the way he was taught to build a team. I also thought about the last hand full of superbowl champs and the vast majority didn't have a superstar running back or for that matter a superstar wide out. I think we continue to build both sides of our line and become a tough team on both lines of scrimmage. So after thinking about it this way I calmed down a bit and besides we have 2 first round picks next year and it will be good backs coming out next year as well. What do you guys think?