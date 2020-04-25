Think about it for a minute guys...

jreg1

jreg1

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
874
Reaction score
38
I know a lot of you wanted one of the top running backs and so did I. I was really upset as one after another went off the board. I then started to realize where our coach came from and the way he was taught to build a team. I also thought about the last hand full of superbowl champs and the vast majority didn't have a superstar running back or for that matter a superstar wide out. I think we continue to build both sides of our line and become a tough team on both lines of scrimmage. So after thinking about it this way I calmed down a bit and besides we have 2 first round picks next year and it will be good backs coming out next year as well. What do you guys think?
 
jreg1

jreg1

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
874
Reaction score
38
key word fact!! research it! Offer an opinion instead of your lame attempt at comedy!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,687
Reaction score
5,875
Location
Marco Island
I think I argue with some often about building the Line specifically. We spent lots of picks and lots of FA to better the O line. Don't see why it needs to be 100% fixed or 0% fixed with nothing in between. I felt we could have grabbed Dobbins last night after grabbing Jackso and Flowers and Karras. We do need to be able to score points to win football games. Our RB corps is garbage even with Howard who has regressed every year since his rookie year.

Missing out on Dobbins and watching him be the push to get the Jackson led Ravens to AFC game one pick ahead of us is a killer. I hate the Ravens.
 
jreg1

jreg1

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
874
Reaction score
38
Quick guys name the superstar backs from KC and the 49ers! Some I think were undrafted or late round backs.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
902
Reaction score
178
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
Ive started wondering of they have interest in Fournette, Rb was a big need and they didnt address it. And trust me when i say they RB pool dried up last night
 
jreg1

jreg1

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
874
Reaction score
38
But the linemen on both sides of the ball were taken high for the most part.
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 9, 2018
Messages
311
Reaction score
341
Location
Sheffield UK
Could we have possibly tried to be too cute? Coming from the Patriots Flores has seen guys come in that aren’t big names or as highly rated as others and yet they go onto be pro bowlers.

Other teams like the Ravens (great draft for them so far) take BPA or take a chance on a position of need.

I’m hoping that we can replicate what Flores witnessed in NE. It’s a risky strategy but could well pay off.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,687
Reaction score
5,875
Location
Marco Island
jreg1 said:
We had Ricky Williams and Lamar Miller and got nothing.
Click to expand...
Well that is more due to not having a QB as well on those teams. We learned with Dan even a great QB isn't enough and we learned with Ricky just a good RB isn't enough. Need both.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom