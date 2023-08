I think Wynn will start at LG. I am interested to see the battle at tight end. Hill looked good versus the Texans. Anyone notice the blocking on the edge and how much Hill played into that? Higgins has flashed enough to think he still has a chance. I doubt Miami can keep both on the 53.



Every running back has looked good in preseason, which speaks highly of the progression of the offensive line. Is Gaskin the odd man out?



Rose at LB looks to have a shot. I like what I've seen from Eli Apple and Iggy.



Some battles still open, but to the OP's point I hope there are no injuries. It's football, though, and at least there are three preseason games instead of four or six.