This Chit AGAIN?

OrangeBowl
Street Survivor
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2018
- Messages
- 1,233
- Reaction score
- 1,805
- Age
- 63
- Location
- The Desert
Wilkins can get out and stay out. Hope you land with the jets or canuck ball. Dont need or want this mess here.
Christian Wilkins Says Dolphins Will Have Discussions About Kneeling During National Anthem - Dolphin Nation
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he and his teammates will discuss whether or not they will kneel for the national anthem this season.
dolphinnation.com