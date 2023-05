phinsforlife said: Hmmm guy with the highest passer rating in the NFL is the 21st best QB in the NFL? Tua's QB rating last year was 105. Mac Jones Q rating last year was 85, #26 in the NFL. Simms has had it in for Tua since day 1. At what point do you admit he is better than you thought he was?



Forget passer rating, QBR is the more respected stat line and Tua was #3 behind only Mahomes and Josh Allen.I can respect the argument that it was only ONE season and only 13 games and that many people need to see it repeated before they believe it.But, still, Tua's last season was better than any season several of those ahead of him on that list have ever produced, specifically in terms of efficiency.When you factor that along with his career Q4 numbers being among the best (if not the best) in the NFL since 1992 or whatever year they started tracking such things, there's ZERO justification to have more than half of the 20 players ranked ahead of him.Chris Simms is just a terrible analyst. It's really that simple. He's as bad or worse at it as he was as an NFL QB.