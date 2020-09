Just when we thought we may have finally assembled a decent coaching staff that can bring some discipline and game management skills, it looks like we will still be searching. For the second week in a row these guys have failed to make in game adjustments on defense. Brian Flores was supposed to be a defensive guru. And we are getting this? With all the money spent on that secondary, I think I speak for everyone when I say I expected a better performance that what we got today. This is shameful.