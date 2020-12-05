This coming week's Q&A guest in Club 347, Dolphins great Richmond Webb!**

13marino13
Guys, you don't want to miss this one, an opportunity to interact and ask some questions of 1990's All-Decade Team, 7-time ProBowl, 4-time All-Pro Left Tackle, and protector of Dan's blind side, Dolphins legend Richmond Webb. He will be here on Tuesday night for our weekly Q&A.
We also have confirmed, Phins RB from 89'-91' and Superbowl Champion with the 49'ers Marc Logan. Marc will be a great guest giving us a unique perspective on what it was like to play with Dan Marino and talk about the current state of the Phins RB situation. Stay tuned for the date.
Stay tuned for more great guests that are in the works, join the 347 Club today, you don't want to miss out on these unique opportunities found only here in FinHeaven's 347 Club! Go Phins!
