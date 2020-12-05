**This coming week's Q&A guest in Club 347, Dolphins great Richmond Webb!**

Guys, you don't want to miss this one, an opportunity to interact and ask some questions of 1990's All-Decade Team, 7-time ProBowl, 4-time All-Pro Left Tackle, and protector of Dan's blind side, Dolphins legend Richmond Webb. He will be here on Tuesday night for our weekly Q&A.
1607205230396.png
We also have confirmed, Phins RB from 89'-91' and Superbowl Champion with the 49'ers Marc Logan. Marc will be a great guest giving us a unique perspective on what it was like to play with Dan Marino and talk about the current state of the Phins RB situation. Stay tuned for the date.
1607205456601.png
Stay tuned for more great guests that are in the works, join the 347 Club today, you don't want to miss out on these unique opportunities found only here in FinHeaven's 347 Club! Go Phins!

:fh
 
Some additional Richmond Webb Facts:
He made a club-record of 118 consecutive starts.
He held Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith – who holds the league career sack record – to 3-1/2 sacks in 14 games against him, AMAZING!
He was named to more consecutive Pro Bowls than anyone … anyone … in Miami Dolphins' history.
In 2006, the Dolphins made Webb the second player that year -- and the 16th overall -- to be named to their Honor Roll.
 
TeeMoney said:
When will the other two get posted?
Click to expand...
If you're referring to Vinny Passas and Ryan from PFF, we had last-minute scheduling conflicts that we are working to resolve. We plan on having them on shortly to complete the questions that were posted for them. Should be interesting stuff. Thanks for asking, hang in there!
 
Thanks for coming on to answer the questions Richmond.
1 - Other than Smith who were some of your other toughest opponents?
2 - Can you give some insight to the chemistry between yourself and Keith Sims that made the left side so strong? How long did it take for you two to develop a solid understanding?
3 - How do you think our rookie lineman are going this season and any tips for them?
 
Ozfin said:
Thanks for coming on the answers questions Richmond.
1 - Other than Smith who were some of your other toughest opponents?
2 - Can you give some insight to the chemistry between yourself and Keith Sims that made the left side so strong? How long did it take for you two to develop a solid understanding?
3 - How do you think our rookie lineman are going this season and any tips for them?
Great questions brother.

Put them in the thread in the Club 347 thread when we post it :cheers:
 
