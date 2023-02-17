This Continues to Really PO Me - Everyone Tampers and Teams Constantly Tank

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 146
- Reaction score
- 250
- Age
- 46
- Location
- san diego
The Dolphins FAILED at both, but were the ones to get penalized? And severely at that. Clearly, there is more to the story behind the penalty the Dolphins received. Flores, F you too!
Scouting Combine tampering will determine Ezekiel Elliott's future - ProFootballTalk
Tampering routinely happens, in two primary ways.First, teams talk to agents about impending free agents before the window for having such discussions opens. Second, teams talk to agents whose clients are under contract, but who are expected to be faced with a request to take a pay cut.Cowboys...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com