This Does Need

It’s own thread
Bring in Sean Payton next season before it’s too late
This season is over even if we make the playoffs
McD is is a pedestrian head coach just like Tua is a pedestrian QB
Our WRs really made his season
We are a one trick pony on offense and that’s where this team ends
I blame McD for not bringing in his own DC and the special teams. He calls plays like a child playing Madden football and he hasn’t gotten better
There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and I don’t trust him to do it
He’s not a good game day HC
This team needs experience and that’s what I’m sticking to it
A guy like Payton would not tolerate this ****ing mess
We are a mediocre team with speed on offense that can beat bad teams
We can’t beat good teams when it matters and we can’t beat bad teams at home
We need experience that has won something and would not tolerate this sloppy crap
