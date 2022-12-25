This Does Need

It’s own thread

Bring in Sean Payton next season before it’s too late

This season is over even if we make the playoffs



McD is is a pedestrian head coach just like Tua is a pedestrian QB

Our WRs really made his season

We are a one trick pony on offense and that’s where this team ends



I blame McD for not bringing in his own DC and the special teams. He calls plays like a child playing Madden football and he hasn’t gotten better

There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and I don’t trust him to do it

He’s not a good game day HC



This team needs experience and that’s what I’m sticking to it

A guy like Payton would not tolerate this ****ing mess



We are a mediocre team with speed on offense that can beat bad teams

We can’t beat good teams when it matters and we can’t beat bad teams at home



We need experience that has won something and would not tolerate this sloppy crap