 This Does Need | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Does Need

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,331
Reaction score
16,117
Location
Borneo
It’s own thread
Bring in Sean Payton next season before it’s too late
This season is over even if we make the playoffs

McD is is a pedestrian head coach just like Tua is a pedestrian QB
Our WRs really made his season
We are a one trick pony on offense and that’s where this team ends

I blame McD for not bringing in his own DC and the special teams. He calls plays like a child playing Madden football and he hasn’t gotten better
There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and I don’t trust him to do it
He’s not a good game day HC

This team needs experience and that’s what I’m sticking to it
A guy like Payton would not tolerate this ****ing mess

We are a mediocre team with speed on offense that can beat bad teams
We can’t beat good teams when it matters and we can’t beat bad teams at home

We need experience that has won something and would not tolerate this sloppy crap
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,492
Reaction score
2,176
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
EasyRider said:
It’s own thread
Bring in Sean Payton next season before it’s too late
This season is over even if we make the playoffs

McD is is a pedestrian head coach just like Tua is a pedestrian QB
Our WRs really made his season
We are a one trick pony on offense and that’s where this team ends

I blame McD for not bringing in his own DC and the special teams. He calls plays like a child playing Madden football and he hasn’t gotten better
There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and I don’t trust him to do it
He’s not a good game day HC

This team needs experience and that’s what I’m sticking to it
A guy like Payton would not tolerate this ****ing mess

We are a mediocre team with speed on offense that can beat bad teams
We can’t beat good teams when it matters and we can’t beat bad teams at home

We need experience that has won something and would not tolerate this sloppy crap
Click to expand...
I agree. Also fire Chris Grier.
 
Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
367
Reaction score
425
Time to move on from Tua who is a good backup in this league with a low tolerance for getting injured. He no good 👎
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,928
Reaction score
14,805
McDaniel was hired with zero resume. Zero experience. He was hired as a zero. He's shown exceptional competence in a couple of facets of coaching (most notably, designing a strong passing offense) and is learning on the job. Why hire a neophyte coach and then fire him because he has to learn on the job?

I'll tell you who should be fired: CHRIS GRIER

If it wasn't for Tua falling into his lap due to an injury, this team would be like 4-10 right now.

Very attractive job for the next GM. You have a very promising young coach you can spend a year evaluating and an elite QB.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,331
Reaction score
16,117
Location
Borneo
J. David Wannyheimer said:
McDaniel was hired with zero resume. Zero experience. He was hired as a zero. He's shown exceptional competence in a couple of facets of coaching (most notably, designing a strong passing offense) and is learning on the job. Why hire a neophyte coach and then fire him because he has to learn on the job?

I'll tell you who should be fired: CHRIS GRIER

If it wasn't for Tua falling into his lap due to an injury, this team would be like 4-10 right now.

Very attractive job for the next GM. You have a very promising young coach you can spend a year evaluating and an elite QB.
Click to expand...
Grier is here until Ross dies
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,928
Reaction score
14,805
EasyRider said:
Grier is here until Ross dies
Click to expand...

Unfortunately, you are probably correct.

Tross86 said:
Here come all the responses from people saying “he’s a first year head coach. Give him time” like we’re some manager in training program with endless time on our hands.
Click to expand...

Brother, I didn't want this guy hired in the first place. He was a dart thrown at a board in a panic after Brian Flores dropped the nuclear option on the team and they needed someone who could tick a specific box. But he's been hired, it was done. I'm highly impressed by a lot of what he's done. Absolutely giving this guy another year.

This team's problem is a lack of talent.
 
Soxfinatic

Soxfinatic

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 25, 2006
Messages
2,005
Reaction score
1,893
Location
Chicago
EasyRider said:
It’s own thread
Bring in Sean Payton next season before it’s too late
This season is over even if we make the playoffs

McD is is a pedestrian head coach just like Tua is a pedestrian QB
Our WRs really made his season
We are a one trick pony on offense and that’s where this team ends

I blame McD for not bringing in his own DC and the special teams. He calls plays like a child playing Madden football and he hasn’t gotten better
There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and I don’t trust him to do it
He’s not a good game day HC

This team needs experience and that’s what I’m sticking to it
A guy like Payton would not tolerate this ****ing mess

We are a mediocre team with speed on offense that can beat bad teams
We can’t beat good teams when it matters and we can’t beat bad teams at home

We need experience that has won something and would not tolerate this sloppy crap
Click to expand...
Been saying this for weeks. People, he's not good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom